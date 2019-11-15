Neither Horseshoe Bend’s girls or boys basketball teams had exactly the season they were hoping for a year ago, but with virtually all their starters returning, the bars should be set even higher this season.
On the girls side, the Generals graduated only two, and the boys are down three from last year but only one regular starter.
“These same group of girls have been playing together for the last two or three years, so I feel like they’re pretty much ready to go,” HBS girls coach Erica Meigs said. “They’ve grown a lot in the last two or three seasons as well.”
Caly Carlisle and Jahia Jennings, who are both returning forwards, started last year and Meigs expects them to be the Generals’ strength inside. Horseshoe Bend also returns starting guards Kate Lewis and Abby Cheatam, who will be swapping the ball handling duties. Newcomer Reagan Taylor, who is just an eighth grader, may also see time at the point.
Nadia Freeman is another player who can shoot fairly well and should do a good job contributing to the offense, and Meigs likes what she’s seeing from Nadia Brooks, who played in spots last year.
“I think we’ll play defense fairly well,” Meigs said. “They are willing to hustle and put forth the effort. They want to do well and they want to play hard, so I hope they’re able to put more pressure on teams in the past. The key thing is working on getting in shape so that they can run up and down the floor.”
As far as the offense goes, Meigs said she’s hoping for a fairly well-balanced attack with some girls who are tall in the post as well as several who can shoot. The point spread should be distributed well each night.
One major stressor for the Generals has been the little things. Horseshoe Bend was eliminated in last year’s Class 2A Area 9 tournament in a three-point loss to Ranburne, so it’s looking to correct small errors in the hope it’ll turn some games around.
“I’m emphasizing the small stuff,” Meigs said. “We just want to be three points better in everything than we were last year and maybe we’ll get those three points when it counts.”
The boys’ area, which also includes LaFayette and Woodland, will make for a tough road for the Generals, but they are returning leading scorer Nywanski Russell.
Russell will run the point and HBS coach Chad Kison is really looking for him to be a distributor as much as a scorer this season.
“I want him to handle the ball safely and create shots for other guys,” Kison said. “I also want him to be able to get to the rim if we need a layup.”
Because Horseshoe Bend lacks in height, it’ll be running a new offense where it doesn’t post up a guy in the middle. Instead, it’ll rely on its bigger guys — forwards Kam Evers and Holt Tidwell — to drive and kick it out when necessary. Cole Johnson is also projected to be a starting guard and Kevin Moore or Aubrey Hill may take up the fifth starting position.
“I think we’re going to be a good zone defensive team then I’m hoping we’re a pretty good outside shooting team,” Kison said. “I have a few kids, Holt, Cole and Kam, who can all shoot from the outside a good bit.”
Both Ranburne and LaFayette are still in the football playoffs, so it’s hard to tell how those teams will stack up in the area. But Kison knows it’s not going to be an easy road either way.
“I would love to sneak in at No. 2 in the area and get to sub-regionals,” he said. “It’s going to be a tough situation but we have to play tough. I want to get to .500 this year; there are some good winnable games out there but there are also some tough ones. Our guys are going to have some chemistry out there, so hopefully they’ll have some fun too.”
Horseshoe Bend was supposed to play its first game Tuesday but it was canceled due to Fayetteville being in the first round of the football playoffs. The Generals’ season opener will now be at home Friday against Elmore County.