With the graduation of Amber Parker and Sierra Easterwood from last year’s squad, Central Alabama Community College’s softball team knew it was going to be in desperate need of some top pitchers this season.
CACC softball coach Greg Shivers put a focus on that during the recruiting process and he feels confident he’s found some girls who can fill those shoes.
Rayanna Powell is the only returning pitcher and she threw just 35 2/3 innings last season, but Shivers said Powell has really shown some improvement this offseason. CACC has also brought in Anna Callaway and Asia McWaters (Benjamin Russell). Shivers said McWaters has the potential to be the same kind of all-around player Easterwood was.
“She’s just a great student-athlete,” Shivers said. “She can play all three outfield positions; she may see some time at first and third and possibly second and obviously, she will pitch. She’s as close to Sierra as we had last year. She didn’t hit as well as she’s capable in the fall but she’s getting better and gaining confidence.”
McWaters was one of the top two pitchers in Benjamin Russell’s rotations last year and she was also a leader both defensively and at the plate. If she can make that transition to the collegiate level, she should continue that trend at CACC.
Defense should be the Trojans’ biggest strength this year, according to Shivers. Returning in right field is Brooke Morgan, while Chelsea Parker and Victoria Mitchell return to split time behind the plate. Lauren Phillips started at shortstop last year but she’ll move to her more natural position of third base.
Savannah Williams will move into the shortstop role and Hannah Menard and Briana Nelson will both see time at second base. Jada Chadwick will likely start at first while Hannah Smith and Natalie Ritchey will take up roles in the outfield.
“(Ritchey) is something we haven’t had in a couple years,” Shivers said. “She can really run. She didn’t get thrown out much so that’s something we haven’t had. She’s going to start out in the No. 2 hole.”
Jada Askew, a transfer from Columbus (Georgia) State, will bat in the DP role.
Shivers said it’s hard to predict if the Trojans will be heavy hitters again last year. In fall of 2018, Central Alabama smacked just a few home runs then finished last season with 39 round trippers. Shivers said the Trojans had a similar fall in 2019, but that’s clearly not an definite indicator.
“We’re probably the most athletic we’ve been in a while, so hopefully we’ll be able to have different avenues of scoring,” Shivers said.
The softball season starts today as the Trojans have a doubleheader at Andrew College beginning at noon. Shivers said the ultimate goal never changes but he’s looking for improvement every day in order to get there.
“The goal is always to make it to the national tournament and we’d love to be conference champions,” Shivers said. “We’re just hoping to progress as the season goes along. I have a great group of girls this season. I’ve really enjoyed their character and the way they go about things.”