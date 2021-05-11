Lagoon Park will be the home for regional softball this week as the Reeltown Rebels face Childersburg from Area 9.
On paper, the Tigers will be a team that may over-match the local outfit as they have four players batting above .400 on the season and a bit of power in the lineup as well.
The Tigers offensively are led by Kennedy Burnette who has gone yard five times this season, drove in 30 runs (just under Takayla Swain’s 31) and averages .477 at the plate. Burnette also has the second highest on-base percentage at .535 which is just behind Madison Brooks’ .546.
Brooks has a batting average of .467 but leads her program in walks with 15. Further down the stat sheet, La’Kenya Swain has a .436 batting average with 18 RBIs and Swain’s .404 batting average compliments her .448 on base percentage.
The pair of Madisons in the circle this season could pose some problems for the Rebels as Madison McGowen has carried the Tigers’ load with 83 strikeouts and a 2.495 ERA. Madison Brooks has pitched 60.2 innings but has struck out 65 batters total.
Reeltown’s pitching staff has a chance to keep their foe off-balance.
Bella Studdard is a good option that the Rebels have relied on mostly this season while they also have Abi Packer and Karlee Cotten in the circle.
Offensively, Studdard has seen the ball amazingly well over the past month and a half and raised her batting average to .537. Studdard also has two home runs which matches Bentley Baker and Kenzie Hornsby’s total.
Baker’s offensive output has dropped slightly over the last few weeks of the regular season but the Rebels have been able to still rely on their .439 average hitter.
The Rebels and Childersburg kick off their action Friday morning at 9 a.m. at Lagoon Park.