Horseshoe Bend is heading to regionals as the Area 8 Class 2A runner-up and will face Vincent with the hope to continue their season.
The tournament is a double-elimination series but the Generals will have to start with Vincent. The Yellow Jackets finished the regular season 24-11 and polished off their last three games with a 36-1 margin.
Two of the Yellow Jackets’ victories came with a shutout and a no-hitter.
The Yellow Jackets have three players batting over .400 led by Maddy Walker, who has gone yard six times and has an OBP of .508. Molly Reynolds (.423 BA) has a higher on-base percentage at .512, while Jaci Wallace (.420 BA) has driven in 31 runs of her own all season.
In the circle, Walker has carried the load, throwing 166.2 innings in 33 games with 21 wins. Walker has also successfully struck out 252 batters.
Horseshoe Bend has spent the season facing tougher competition all season and has given many programs a run for their money. That shouldn’t change this week as Reagan Taylor (.376 BA), Caly Carlise (.346 BA) and Brooke Milner (.323 BA) power the offense.
Pitching may be different for the Generals as they’ve got Carlise, who’s pitched 82 innings with 51 total strikeouts. Milner is a good arm as well for the Generals as she’s pitched 81.2 innings and punched out 48 total batters.
The Generals and Yellow Jackets meet at 9 a.m. Thursday at Lagoon Park.