Tuscaloosa will be a hotbed of softball action and Benjamin Russell will be right in the middle of it all as they take on Helena during the opening round of regionals.
With every game now meaning their season could be over, the Wildcats have proven to power through adversity so far. That same power could help them against the Huskies.
Helena enters the postseason on a six-game win streak and 54 total games played according to their GameChanger.
Alana Scott leads their program with a .414 batting average and five homeruns as well as 16 doubles. Ann Marie Stanbridge and Lexie Bullock have 37 and 36 RBIs respectively on the season. Stanbridge carries a big bat with nine home runs on the season. In the circle, the Wildcats will probably see Camryn Bailey, who posted a 1.73 ERA over 31 appearances. Bailey also punched out 229 batters throughout the season as well.
Not to be overlooked, the Wildcats have a stacked offensive threat. Emma Tapley has averaged a smooth .420 at the plate with 26 RBIs and five home runs. All-around threat Taylor Harris is right behind with a .406 average and 13 RBIs with four home runs.
In the circle, Harris is on point; at the end of the season she posted a 3.32 ERA but has also struck out 118 batters this season.
It could come down to which team limits mistakes and base runners in the end as both teams vie for the next round in regionals.
The first game for the Wildcats in Tuscaloosa kicks off Wednesday at 1:45 p.m.