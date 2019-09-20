After last week’s stomping of Thorsby, LaFayette has proved it’s certainly a contender for the Class 2A Region 4 title. But first, the Bulldogs are going to have to go through Reeltown.
The Rebels hit the road for the first time this season and they face what could end up being the game that decides the region championship. And although Rebel coach Matt Johnson preaches the importance of every game to his players, there’s certainly a different feel in the air.
“We do our coaching all the time about every game is the biggest game, and that’s what you tell the players,” Johnson said. “And it’s true, but our guys know. Practice (Monday) was different. They know who we’re playing week in and week out.”
Reeltown (4-0, 2-0) will undoubtedly have its biggest test so far this season.
The strength of the Bulldogs starts up front. LaFayette boasts a big and athletic offensive and defensive line and is led by Antavious Woody, a sophomore who Johnson called an “SEC-type lineman.”
“He’s got a motor,” Johnson said. “He’s athletic, he’s really big (6-foot-3, 256 pounds); and they’ve got a couple who are just as good. When you combine being big up front and really athletic with a lot of speed, they are a really good team.”
LaFayette is a dual-threat team offensively. It likes to run the ball first, but Johnson compared Bulldog quarterback Jordan Walker with Reeltown’s Iverson Hooks in that both can get out of troublesome situations and turned a potentially negative play into a big play in the opposite direction.
In addition to Walker, running backs Xavier Holloway, Victor Tolbert and Keandrae Peterson and wide receiver Ja’Mariae Daniel can threaten for big plays.
“We’ve got to limit their big plays and make them try to sustain a drive,” Johnson said. “They are going to hit us. They’re going to strike at some point. When you have that many athletes, that’s going to happen whether it’s on offense or special teams. We need to weather the storm the first half.”
LaFayette is also an extremely multiple defense. Johnson said on film, he’s seen the Bulldogs run anything from a 3-stack to a 3-4 to a 5-2.
“They do a little bit of everything,” Johnson said. “Robert Lankford is their defensive coordinator, and he does a phenomenal job with their defense. At our practice, you can’t just line up and say, ‘All right, this is what you’re going to get.’ He makes you not be able to do that.”
Reeltown certainly has a myriad of offensive weapons. Hooks struggled a little bit last week, trying to do too much at times, but he continues to be a threat offensively. Cameron Faison, Jay Corbitt and Scooter Brooks have all emerged as weapons with the potential to strike on the ground, and Eric Shaw and Johnny Brown are two big targets for Hooks through the air.
But Johnson knows the Rebels need to stay within themselves.
“We’ve gotta try to stay in front of the sticks; we can’t lose a bunch of yardage,” Johnson said. “LaFayette in every position is fast. Our backs and quarterbacks can’t go for a home run every single time they touch the ball. We’ve gotta understand that sometimes they’re going to play it good and we’re going to have a bad play.
“We need to get the no yard or the 1-yard loss or the 2-yard gain and be happy with it. Don’t stick your foot in the ground and say, ‘Oh crap, I gotta score,’ and go back 20 yards then we’re second and 30. We can’t win like that.”
Although Reeltown is known for being a run-heavy offense, the Rebels have continued to work on their passing game and will look to utilize those skills this week. Against LaFayette, they can’t afford to be one dimensional.
“That’s what they’re going to try do is make us one dimensional,” Johnson said. “They feel like they can be up in our face on the edge and lock us down and they can put a whole bunch of people in the box to keep us from running. But there’s holes in every defense, no matter how good you are. We’ve gotta find those holes and be able to exploit them and still be within what we do.”