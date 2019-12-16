Benjamin Russell’s Reginald Sweetwyne, seated center, signed his National Letter of Intent on Thursday to run cross country and track at Point University, an NAIA program in West Point, Georgia.
Sweetwyne plans to study biology and said the educational portion was just as important to him when making his college choice.
"(Point) gave me that home feeling like Benjamin Russell does," Sweetwyne said. "Plus, the class sizes are similar to here too so it makes me feel at home. I’ll be more in contact with my professors so I’ll be doing great in the classroom."
At his signing, Sweetwyne was joined by, front row, from left, mother Frenchie Hunter, grandfather Reginald Sweetyne; back row, BRHS assistant principal Jason Deason, BRHS athletic director Pam Robinson, Point cross country and track coach Gregg Mann and BRHS cross country coach Crystal Wellborn.