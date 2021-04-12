Reeltown started the season 1-5 and then ran away to claim the area title.
The Rebels’ turnaround was enough to make the program’s usually stoic head coach Trey Chambers take a moment to reflect on the progression this season.
The turnaround was thanks in part to the basketball athletes returning to action, giving the team a chance to turn around their season early. However, Chambers says he also wants to thank God for blessing his program with everything they’ve been blessed with.
“We knew what we were capable of as a program and knew that we wanted to keep progressing from game one,” Chamber said. “To do what we have been able to do takes dedication and work from top to bottom. It starts with our coaches. Jeff Hardin is our assistant who means everything to this program and he keeps us together. Then you have volunteer coaches such as Scott Wood, Brit Clayton, Trey Lewis and Travis Lee who get off a hard day of work every day and rush to practice to be here for our guys.
“Those things go unnoticed to the outside, but our players see those things daily and see the dedication those guys have to our program and follow suit,” he continued. “When you have that example it leads to success. So I am just thankful for those guys and what they mean to us and I think that is why we were able to turn things around a bit.”
Reeltown played nine games over March, which included some of their battles against Beulah, and only lost two games. They even beat a solid Montgomery Catholic and showed that the pitching staff that struggled early had found their footing.
“Winning makes things a lot easier, everyone has fun when they win. It's not everything – but it helps a lot,” Chambers said with a chuckle. “What I was most proud of is that these guys found a way to come together when things weren't going so good from a winning stand point. To me, that's the ultimate sign of a successful team. I think our players were able to come together during that time and continue to believe in the things we do as a program and it jump started us to play a little better. Our pitchers have improved tremendously this year. As I said before, they have put us in position to be successful all year. We were fortunately able to play and hit a little better for them.”
Logan Lee and Gabe Bryant were the top hitting threats on the squad from the beginning. But as they improved, so too, did the rest of the lineup.
As the at-bats continued, the Rebels began to reach base more often, not just on hits but also by getting ahead in the count.
As a team, improving at the mound was a must. The Rebels played less games in February than March, but the team ERA was a balky 6.4. March’s numbers went down to 3.7 and the pitching staff as a whole adjusted.
Gabe Bryant, who struck out 17 batters in a game, was key in the pitching rotation making changes.
“Well, Gabe is a special talent, he works extremely hard and I think having him makes our other pitchers better because they feed off his competitiveness,” Chambers said. “With Will Brooks being a senior our guys feed off of him as well. I think the overall competitive nature changed our mentality to make us even better as a staff.”
It’s not just the Lee and Bryant show. Across the lineup, Chambers can count on Brooks, Adam Burton, Matt Knox, Parker Hardin and Zeb Carleton to step up at any time and he says that their good at-bats of late have come through when the Rebels needed them.
One of the losses in March came at the end against Dadeville, but it was a hard-fought game through all seven innings. Reeltown wasn’t out of the game by any means but a timely hit left them in a losing position. Even so, coaches respect other coaches and the Rebels earned a ton of it.
From Chambers’ view, he says that both teams played hard but Reeltown fell short that day.
“The vibe after was we knew we still had another opportunity in the other games so we wanted to focus on that more than the loss,” Chambers admitted. “And we were fortunate enough to come away with two victories.”
Those two victories clinched the area championship. A few weeks have passed now and Chambers said he believes it has settled in for his team.
“I think it has, I'm thankful we are (area champions). I'm thankful for our fans and community who support us,” Chambers said. “The focus now is on our other goals we have as a team. So, refocusing and progressing is the key for us now.”