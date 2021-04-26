One pitch, one inning or one situation that changes your fortunes is all it takes in the AHSAA state playoffs.
For Reeltown, their fortunes were as volatile as they could be when they lost the early lead to Excel High and took it back before ultimately losing it again. Reeltown was on every extreme in the 16-15 ballgame.
“We always preach in baseball, it’s never over. It’s a funny game that can come back and bite you at any point,” Reeltown head coach Trey Chambers said after the game. “You’ve always got to be on your P’s and Q’s. It’s just one of those days where it just didn’t go our way at all. We’re just going to use this as a lesson and that’s what we can do. Learn from it and move on.”
The end of the game came down to just one swing that left Reeltown fans and players in disbelief.
But it all started at the beginning of the game. The Rebels were placed on their back foot early for the Rebels defense and partially for pitcher Zeb Carleton who walked the first two batters he faced before giving up a single.
His defense ultimately gave up a few runs that weren’t earned as errors mounted in the first inning with the program committing three but Excel only managed to pick up four runs in the end.
Reeltown struck with aggressive base running in the first inning stealing five bases altogether but also managing to produce a nine-run inning. The rally began with an early error that allowed C Carlton an opportunity to reach base safely. Carlton later stole second as Adam Burton coaxed a walk. Gabe Bryant traded a run for an out with a ground out after Burton and Carlton executed a perfect double steal.
Logan Lee drove in a run right after to give the Rebels their second run and chip into the deficit 4-2. W Brooks walked and a mistake during a pickoff attempt brought in the Rebels’ third run of the game.
Matt Knox reached safely and tied the game up as the Excel defense committed another error. Once tied, the Rebels tacked on another five runs to take the 9-4 lead.
Reeltown’s lead would grow in the second and third innings as they added one run apiece but the 11-4 lead would soon be under siege. Excel finally broke through again with a run in the fourth inning as the Rebels defense finally surrendered another run despite their foe knocking on the door in each of the previous two innings.
Excel finally took the lead back in the fifth inning.
Nine runs crossed the plate in the fifth inning as Reeltown struggled to keep their opponent off the board.
The Rebels looked to Jake Hornsby to pitch their program future but the leadoff walk and back-to-back singles were going to come back and bite the program. In a big way.
The third single of the inning led to Excel scoring their sixth run. The seventh run came on a hit batter and the next two came with Burton on the mound.
Burton surrendered a two-RBI single putting Excel just two runs out from tying the game. Another solid hit for Excel drove in the 10th run but the tying run was gunned down at the plate.
It wouldn’t mean much though.
Excel tied the game and then took the lead 14-11.
Reeltown managed to bring a run in as Will Brooks singled to center but the offense fell into a lull.
Excel put two more runs on the board as potential insurance but Reeltown still had a chance to bat in the 16-12 game. Bryant saw a pitch and lit up for a solo home run to left field to chip into the new deficit.
However, the Rebels still needed more runs to keep their season alive and they began to come. The late-game rally began with a single from Brooks, and P Hardin. M Knox walked to load the bases and everything was in the Rebels’ hands.
Carleton walked to bring in another run and Hornsby grounded out to bring in the next run. With the tying run standing on third and the go-ahead in Carleton on second, all the Rebels needed was a single up the middle.
“When you can visualize it happening when you want it to happen bad, and we wanted it bad for our seniors,” Chambers said. “It’s tough to swallow. But that just goes back to what we can do to get better and not let this happen again.”
The hit never came for the Rebels. With their final out a tough strikeout brought the Rebels fans and players to a halt as the Excel sideline erupted in cheers.
The game ended with a swinging strikeout ending their miraculous season much too early.