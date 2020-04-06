Just like when a player gets selected for a big all-star game, if a coach is asked to be part of the coaching staff, it provides an ample amount of opportunity.
Reeltown coach Matt Johnson was recently asked to be part of the South staff for the upcoming AHSAA North-South All-Star game, which is scheduled for July 15 at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.
“I’m looking forward to the camaraderie,” Johnson said. “We met back in March as a staff and approved the teams and bounced ideas off each other. We had a great time the day we spent together. I’m excited to have the opportunity to coach guys I’ve coached against or I’ve seen or known about from other schools, and I’m excited to be coaching with guys I’ve coached with or against in the past.”
McGill-Toolen’s Earnest Hill is the South’s head coach and the one who asked Johnson to be a part of the team. The two have known each other for quite some time. Also part of the South coaching staff are Demopolis’s Brian Seymore, who hired Johnson onto his staff at Andalusia before Johnson was at Reeltown; and Notasulga’s Anthony Jones, who is familiar to Johnson because the two have coached against each other for many years.
Reeltown and Notasulga sit just a few miles apart and the teams have faced off in the gridiron 67 times dating back to their first meeting in 1934.
“There are a lot of guys that I’ve known for a long time that I’ll be spending the week with,” Johnson said. “I’ll get to pick their brains and learn stuff from them, so it’s really good for professional development.”
Johnson will be coaching on the defensive side of the ball, likely coaching either linebackers or the secondary. The chance to learn from the players and develop those relationships is also something he’s looking forward to.
“It’s good build relationships with kids,” Johnson said. “Some of them may want to get into coaching and teaching later on down the line and that may be a relationship or contact they may have. They might be somebody I wanna hire someday. Keeping up with these young men, the professional developing and the relationships amongst coaches and players are what I look forward to the most.”
Johnson will also have one last chance to work with his own player as Reeltown’s Rhasheed Wilson was selected as a defensive back for the North-South game.
A graduate of Reeltown, Johnson spent several years at various schools as an assistant before returning to his alma mater in 2016. In his four years at the helm of the Rebels, Johnson has racked up a 34-15 record and has had playoff appearances in all four seasons.