If a pitcher’s duel was set to take place in the first game of a double-header between Reeltown and Beulah, it had to happen under the cloudy skies at Reeltown to claim the 3-1 victory.
Beulah looked to have Gabe Bryant’s number early knocking an early single but Bryant was superior on the mound early. Two punch outs before the single asserted early dominance and despite giving up a walk to the fourth batter. Bryant located his third strikeout of the game in the first inning.
“That was big-time,” Reeltown head coach Trey Chambers said. “Gabe is one of our guys we call on a lot. He was able to do what he does today. He did a great job on the mound and at the plate. Every time he goes out there it’s expected for him.”
That early performance would go on to set the table for the Rebels. Bryant was nearly untouchable eclipsing a 74 percent strike to ball number and ultimately 17 strikeouts in his six innings of work.
Even the early pitches had a distinct pop from the catcher’s mitt that rang through the field. The batting on the other hand, was a bit lagging as the Rebels struggled offensively. Reeltown finally turned their ability to reach base into something in the fourth inning.
The Rebels benefitted from Bryant singling to lead off the inning. Logan Lee was plunked two pitches later. The double steal attempt from courtesy runner Seth Hill and Lee worked and Will Brooks had a prime RBI opportunity.
The opportunity came with the swing of the bat. Not only Hill score, but Lee also reached home safely and Brooks was standing on second with two RBIs to his credit.
The Rebels would come up empty in the rest of the inning but some insurance came in the bottom of the fifth as Beulah still couldn’t hit a laser-sharp Bryant.
Down two outs in the fifth, a rally came as Matt Knox singled to third. Bryant singled to center-field to move Knox to third base but it was Lee who drove in the insurance run.
The Rebels held a 3-0 lead but Beulah was not out of the game necessarily. Bryant served up his signature off-speed pitch but the Bobcats managed to deposit a home run over the fence for their first run of the game.
The Rebels still had some trouble to deal with in the seventh inning. With the limit reached on Bryant, a new pitcher came in as Brooks was handed the ball on the mound.
Beulah managed to get two runners on base against the Rebels and despite giving up two-straight singles. Brooks punched out the next three batters to save the win for Reeltown.
“It was a big-time moment and as a coach, you want to prepare your players as best as you can for those kinda moments,” Chambers said. “Where there’s a lot of adversity so I think we did well in that situation to not lose our head, be calm and just do what we do – which is play defense, pitch and hit the ball. We were able to overcome a big-time adversity moment right there.”
Brooks went 2-for-3 at the plate with 2 RBIs and the save while Bryant struck out 17 in six innings while giving up just three hits and one run. Lee was credited with the other RBI after going 1-for-2 with a run scored.