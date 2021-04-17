Teams that struggle always have players that begin to rise to the top; for the Reeltown Lady Rebels, Bella Studdard has been a consistent factor.
Reeltown holds a 7-16 record on the season but has a few players consistently rising above the threshold.
The Rebles have two players batting over .500, including senior Kenzie Hornsby, but Studdard has led the way with a .603 average at the plate at one point this season. She’s been a big run producer for her program as well with 26 runs scored and a team-high 11 doubles.
Studdard’s also the No. 1 pitching option for the Rebels, going 46.2 innings over the program’s 112 total. Studdard has struck out 38 batters so far this season. Throughout March, Studdard was nearly unstoppable at the plate in her six games (the program played 10).
Studdard drove in 15 runs and batted a crisp .700.
Even so, the Rebels still struggle, but Studdard says the program has done a better job at picking themselves up in each game they play.
“We’re doing a better job at picking each other up and not getting so down on ourselves,” Studdard said. “At the beginning of the year we struggled a little bit but each game – you can tell we’re getting better and better. We’re getting closer every time and we’re improving in every aspect of the game.”
The Rebels have a history of reaching the postseason in some way over the past five years. The vibe for the program is to make it back to the postseason and Studdard believes her program can make it once again.
Studdard is sponging up information from Hornsby every chance she can get because of the versatility Hornsby brings.
“She does a very good job in any of the positions she does,” Studdard said of the catcher and overall utility player. “I don’t play every position that she does, but pitcher-wise I’m just trying to improve and fill her spot when she does leave. I also play first base and I’m improving on those. Even when we do swap, cause sometimes we do, Ihave to be on my A-game.”
The quarantine has hurt the Rebels more than expected.
“I think a reason why we’ve had such a rough start is because we have been gone all that time, we couldn’t come out to the field and we couldn’t do anything together under quarantine or stuck at home so I feel like that’s another reason why we started off rocky,” Studdard said. “But we’re improving.”