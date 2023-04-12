With a final five-inning score of 12-2 over Thorsby, the Reeltown Rebels are one step closer to the area championship.
“This is huge,” Johnson said. “We are 1-0. I feel like we are peaking at the right time. We are competing on the mound, mixing in good plays in the field and competing at the plate. The talent is there.”
A year that started out shaky has turned into five straight area wins and a clinched trip to the playoffs in the first year with Johnson at the helm. In those area games, Reeltown has outscored their opponents 89-4.
“You want to peak at the right time, and I feel like we are doing that,” Johnson said. “Overall, we are young. There are a lot of guys that have had to contribute that are young. They work really hard. This is a great group of kids. They are easy to root for.”
Against Thorsby on Tuesday, the Rebels were their usual team, scoring 10 runs in the opening two innings while holding Thorsby hitless until the fourth.
Jake Hornsby went 3-4, Hagan Lewis went 2-2 and Arthur Woods went 2-3 to help propel the Rebels to their fourth straight win.
“It means a lot to us,” Hornsby said. “Bringing home a big win like this, especially after we got off to a rocky start and lost a bunch of games early. We really came together as a team and this means a lot to us.”
Blake Smith got the start at the mound and made just about every pitch count, tossing six strikeouts while only allowing three hits all game.
Smith held Thorsby off the basepath until the fourth inning, and only allowed just two more batters to reach base following.
“I felt like we hit really well today and pitched alright,” Smith said. “We are battling when we are hitting.”
Smith went 1-3 at the plate, leading the squad with three RBIs. He said the key to his team’s run as of late is a hand motion the Rebels do when they get two strikes.
With two strikes at the plate, the Rebels pound their first twice on their chest around their heart. Smith said it helps let the players know that their time at bat is almost potentially up, and they have to make it count.
“We do it for the team,” Smith said. “We all have to do our job every time we get up.”
The Rebels, now 13-11 on the season and 5-0 in area play, have one more game to go against Thorsby to clinch the area.
Reeltown will travel to Thorsby for a 4:00 p.m. first pitch on Thursday to decide who wins the Class 2A, Area 6 championship.