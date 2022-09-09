Arthur Woods
Arthur Woods (8 on jersey, 9 on helmet) carries the ball in practice in preparation for a game against Goshen. September 8, 2022. 

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

Reeltown posted its second straight 40-plus point game with a comeback win over Goshen, 42-22. 

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

