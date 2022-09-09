Reeltown posted its second straight 40-plus point game with a comeback win over Goshen, 42-22.
“We talk about growth, and improving each and every day, and this game was exactly that,” Johnson said. “We had to really grow up in the middle of a game, and we did that tonight. Everything is about growth and we really grew up.”
Friday night was yet another example of Reeltown’s revolving door of running backs, as seven Rebels ran the ball against the Eagles.
Senior Zy Collins led the charge in yards per carry, with nine attempts for 88 yards, averaging 9.77 yards every time he touched the ball.
Senior Omor Ponds led the team in total yards, with 103 yards on just four carries.
For the second straight week, Reeltown was able to gross over 300 yards on the ground. On Friday, the Rebels totaled 308 yards rushing.
Quarterback Jake Hornsby only attempted one pass on the night, an 11-yard completion for a first down. His arm was not needed, as the Rebels were able to turn through runners to reach the end zone.
Jeffery Thompson scored twice on the ground for Reeltown, as did Ponds.
While returning kicks may not count as rushing the ball, Reeltown had its fair share of special teams highlights.
Arthur Woods, The Outlook’s Week 3 Player of the Week, and Connor Spain each returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
Woods is someone who Johnson said he cannot give enough praise.
“He is just a consistent player,” Johnson said. “He doesn't come off the field at all.”
Spain amassed 127 total yards on kick returns, on two attempts, including his 78-yard score.
With all the scoring, to someone who had not been at the game, it could seem like Reeltown had control the entire way. However, that was not the case.
Going into half, Reeltown found itself down 22-20 and in need of a spark.
“Hats off to Goshen, they came out and really hit us in the mouth,” Johnson said. “We went in at halftime and challenged our kids to play physical and to play defense. The guys really stepped up.”
After half, the skies opened up and both Reeltown and Goshen found themselves in what Johnson described as a “monsoon.”
However, maybe the weather was what Reeltown needed, as the visiting team rattled off 22 unanswered points en route to the victory.
“In the second half, I don't think we even allowed two first downs,” Johnson said. “We played a lot better up front on both sides in the second half. Our guys settled down and really responded well in the second half.”
Being a punter is often an overlooked position to have. To Johnson, the punting capabilities of sophomore Demetrius Brown was one of the keys that helped see the Rebels to their second half comeback.
“Demetrius Brown came up huge for us tonight,” Johnson said. “The rain had started flooding. He boomed a 48-yard punt for us in the pouring down rain. That was crucial for us and flipped the field. He really, really has got a leg.”
Reeltown (2-1, 1-0) takes on winless Barbour County next Friday at home, in an attempt to win three consecutive games.