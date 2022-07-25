Kelli Hilyer is the only head coach that Reeltown volleyball has ever known.
Six years ago, Reeltown High School wanted to start a volleyball program from the ground up. Hilyer played high school volleyball at Benjamin Russell, but played softball collegiately. She probably thought her volleyball days were behind her. Hilyer was coaching the high school softball team, but always had the love for the game of volleyball in the back of her mind.
“I love volleyball and have always loved volleyball,” Hilyer said. “It is its own little world to me.”
With that love of volleyball, Hilyer and her school began the program.
The team’s first kids were as new as could be when Hilyer started out. She noted that most, if not all of her girls, had not played volleyball for clubs or ever before. It was a learning experience for the new coach, with her new team.
“A lot of girls then and now were introduced to volleyball through the school,” Hilyer said. “Now, we have over 60 girls who want to play.”
Hilyer’s program has grown tremendously since her first days. She now fields a JV and varsity team and almost has too many girls who want to play. She can only keep 30.
Of the 30 she can keep, split into a JV and varsity team of 15 each, her varsity team is loaded with upperclassmen. Where some schools struggle to find senior leadership, Hilyer will have no problem.
Reeltown boasts six seniors and two juniors on the varsity squad. These girls have been with Hilyer since the beginning. Sixteen of the 30 total girls are returning.
“Our older crew, and some of our returners, have an excellent handle on the game,” Hilyer said. “I started them at the basics in our first year together. I pushed them hard. I can tell over the years that this group has improved the program overall.”
While Reeltown has plenty of seniors and experience, one experience the program is lacking is a berth in a Regional. Hilyer said that if there was a team to make that first appearance, it would be this one.
“I see potential in this team,” Hilyer said. “I think this year is a year we can make it through our area and go and experience the Regional tournaments.”
A key to Hilyer’s anticipated success lies in her returning veterans.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Two of her setters are returning, in senior Cameron Tubbs and junior Leeandra Hooks. The tandem help anchor Reeltown, and use their experience to command the game.
“Our setters are really good,” Hilyer said. “They help control the pace and tempo for our team.”
The two setters lead right to another experienced position group for Reeltown, the front row.
Seniors Yonna Kimble and Dasia Keith are two girls that Hilyer immediately went to when asked about her best players. The duo have spent their entire high school career on varsity, and are extremely experienced.
“I got some very good hitters,” Hilyer said. “They have played in the front row forever. I am really excited about them.”
A junior that Hilyer is leaning on is Sandrea Coleman, who is the leader on the court for Reeltown.
“She is going to be solid on varsity this year,” Hilyer said. “She is a really good leader. She is very verbal. She enjoys helping out her teammates. I see her do just a little bit more.”
Ashley Flurry, Meg Ledbetter and Layton Lynn round out the senior grouping. In the eyes of Hilyer, the seniors will dictate how the team fares throughout the year.
“I think we will do well, because of those girls,” Hilyer said. “They are all go-getters. I am excited to see how they do.”
When Hilyer thinks back on how far her program has come, she looks at a picture from her first win as a coach. Many of her players now were much younger in that photo.
The goal for Hilyer is to add another picture for her to look at, one of her holding a trophy.
“This team will decide how far we go and how well we do,” Hilyer said. “But I have high hopes. I think they can do it.”