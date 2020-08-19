Reeltown has been a powerhouse for years when it comes to football. The community’s support for the program has undoubtedly elevated the confidence of the players and allowed them to play better.
Entering her fourth season as head coach of the volley team, Kelli Hilyer is putting in work so her girls reach the heights the boys have at Reeltown.
In order for Reeltown to have a successful season, it will need to find chemistry and communication quickly even though the girls have a lack of experience working together.
“We graduated six seniors, so we have a new look to our team,” Hilyer said. “Our girls have been working hard getting to know each other and build chemistry.”
Despite having a new lineup, the Rebels aren’t lacking when it comes to playing experience.
“I think we are going to be a strong team,” Hilyer said. “We have very talented and skilled young players that did some great things on the JV team last season.”
Overall the Rebels are a young team, but with the help of seniors Kenzie Hornsby and Bentley Baker, Hilyer thinks Reeltown can compete with the best teams in the area.
“Baker is very consistent and a rock on the left side,” Hilyer said. “Hornsby is our vocal leader and has experience playing all the positions, so we can move her around a lot.”
Hilyer played under Pam Robinson, who is now the athletic director for Benjamin Russell. Hilyer has modeled her coaching around Robinson while also exchanging ideas from her sister and Elmore County volleyball coach, Kim Moncrief.
“Me and her (Moncrief) give each other advice and bounce ideas off of each other,” Hilyer said. “She has more experience so I use her for guidance.”
Reeltown has moved up in classification from 2A to 3A. This jump has Reeltown facing a flock of unfamiliar opponents, but it’s the familiar foes that have Hilyer excited for the upcoming season.
“We always look forward to playing Dadeville,” Hilyer said. “Having someone like Beulah that we played two years ago should be exciting.”