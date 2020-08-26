The Reeltown volleyball team lost its season opener on Monday with Wadley barely eking out a 3-1 win.
Wadley walked away winning three sets to Reeltown’s one but was extremely tight throughout. The first set consisted of a 22-25 win by Wadley followed by a 20-25 set win from the Bulldogs. The Rebels pulled out the third set win with a 25-22 finish that gave Reeltown hope, which was quickly squandered after a 16-25 set win for Wadley that finished the match and any hopes of a comeback for Reeltown.
The Rebels’ miscommunication was the downfall to the match with girls being too aggressive with free balls, coach Kelli Hilyer said. Hilyer knew going into the season the Rebels’ chemistry and call-outs would be a problem early.
“You could tell communication and chemistry was our weakness,” Hilyer said. “We just came up short on a couple things, not communicating well with some missed calls on our part.”
Despite the miscommunication by the Rebels the girls were able to keep it close based off pure ability alone.
“Cameron Tubbs and Bella Studdard stood out,” Hilyer said. “Those two do a great job serving for us, getting the offense set up and our hitters involved.”
The Rebels also got help from their libero Kenzie Hornsby. Hornsby is the Rebels’ most versatile player, specializing in defense while also helping set up the offense from her back-row position.
“She does a lot for us,” Hilyer said. “She’s our leader and most flexible player when it comes to serving, defending and setting up offense.”
After getting down the first two sets, the Rebels’ started to get their bearings in the third set and the girls started to play better in Hilyer’s eyes.
“Our communication got better in the third and it showed with a set win,” Hilyer said. “We had some good spots and started making better contact as the match went on.”
Despite losing, Hilyer was encouraged by what she saw from her girls Monday.
“I told the girls as long as we hustle and communicate we can win every set,” Hilyer said. “We are talented enough, just need to tweak some things, have to make sure everyone is in the right spot and communicating.”
With a match coming up Thursday against Tallassee, the Rebels don’t have much time to work on call-outs and communication, but Hilyer is determined to get her team prepared. Reeltown and Tallassee played each other last year for the first time in years with the Tigers coming out on top. Hilyer and the Rebels would like nothing more than to get revenge on their rivals and get back to .500 on the win-loss sheet.
“They (Tallassee) are a consistent team,” Hilyer said. “They have good size in the middle and are a consistent program. We lost to them last year and would love to get a win in our only game against them.”