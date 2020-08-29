Tallassee got the better of Reeltown on Thursday night’s volleyball matchup, 3-0.
Even with missing players and a small rotation, the Tigers got the job done in convincing fashion, getting their second win of the season.
Each set throughout the night started off nip and tuck with the teams usually being tied halfway through, but it was the Tigers who turned up the heat during the latter parts of the sets.
“The game plan was to come in and use this non-area match to prepare for next week when we start area play,” Tallassee coach Katie Rigsby said.
When the going got tough for the Tigers, Lexi Love dug deep to bail them out.
“Love played great for us as usual,” Rigsby said. “She’s our setter and server so she gets things rolling for us back there. When things aren’t going our way, she brings us back up.”
Love wasn’t the only Tiger who broke a sweat Thursday night; Tallassee libero Belle Haynes did much of the dirty work for the Tigers.
“Haynes is a big-time player for us,” Rigsby said. “She hits the ground when she needs to and puts up a pretty good pass.”
The Tigers (2-0) were clearly outmanned compared to the Rebels (0-2), only dressing 10 girls, but Rigsby thinks the small rotation will play in the Tigers’ favor as the season progresses.
“We have three sophomores starting that haven’t had significant varsity playing time until now,” Rigsby said. “They are growing up fast. It’s great we aren’t in area play so they can get court time. The more they play the better they are going to get; the more experience the better.”
Even with a 2-0 start to the season, Rigsby thinks the Tigers have some improving to do before next week.
“Defensively we are sound,” Rigsby said. “But we are still getting beat in the middle and our communication is lacking in some areas. Defense is how we are going to win games, so limiting errors defensively is what I’ve been preaching.”
Hilyer doesn’t believe losing will be a trend for the Rebels, but believe they are trying to work out some of the kinks in the roster.
“I’m not worried about us spiraling,” Hilyer said. “We played better than we did on Monday and are getting better each time we play. Our leadership and communication during timeouts or between sets got better as the game went on.”
There were some positives including good work by Rebel Bella Studdard, Hilyer said.
“She has been very important for what we do,” Hilyer said. “She’s one of our go-to girls.”
With an 0-2 start, the Rebels have some work to do, mainly staying out of their own way.
“Our problems have been mental,” Hilyer said. “We can’t get down when we lose a set. We’ve been in our heads too much which has led to not the best decisions. We’ve just got to keep at it and work hard. Emotions are high in a big game like this but you can’t let a mistake bring you down.”
Hilyer thinks the Rebels’ early-season struggles are fixable but they will have to work on the troubles plaguing them fast before Tuesday’s game against Randolph County.
“We need to cover our hitters and blockers a little bit better,” Hilyer said. “We’ve been too aggressive at times when we’ve probably needed to make the extra pass instead. Our decision making has to get better.”