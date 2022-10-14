In yet another Thursday night game, Reeltown dominated both sides of the ball against Luverne, totalling 430 yards while holding the Luverne starting offense under 100 yards. The Rebels won 44-14 to win their fifth straight game.
“This is a different team,” said head coach Matt Johnson. “This is a very talented team, a very good team.”
On the night, 87 of Reeltown’s massive total yardage came in the air, with 347 total yards coming on the ground. In just about every Reeltown win, the Rebels amass well over 300 yards rushing with their revolving door of running backs.
Five athletes touched the ball on Thursday. Senior Zy Collins had five carries for 97 yards, Xavier Thomas had one carry for one yard, Takeo Potts had 14 carries for 42 yards, Arthur Woods had a monstrous night with 15 carries for 206 yards and Jake Hornsby had eight yards on three carries.
Adding to Woods’ big production, he scored three different times. Collins and Hornsby each had a touchdown. Receiver Connor Spain had a touchdown catch, and 62 total yards receiving.
“We have gotten a knack for what we need to see defensively,” Johnson said. “We have seen just about every type of technique and personnel defensively so we are getting more comfortable. Our offensive line is doing a phenomenal job. We have depth at running back so our guys can stay fresh. That opens up our pass game.”
Defensively, Johnson said it “may have been the best defensive performance we have had all season.”
The Rebel defense, which going into Thursday had only allowed 31 points in the past five games, held the starting Luverne offense to under 100 yards and only allowed one single score. Most of Luverne’s offensive output came deep into the fourth quarter.
“It starts up front on defense,” Johnson said. “We have a good rotation up front on the defensive line. We have guys playing unselfish football. We have good motors. We are able to affect the passer. Our linebacking core does their job consistently. We have an extremely talented secondary. We just have an extremely high football IQ. We played really relentlessly.”
In Johnson’s time at Reeltown, he has made the playoffs in all but one year, 2020. The furthest he has gone as the head coach of the Rebels was to the championship game in 2019. It is hard to not make correlations between Johnson’s best team and his current squad.
“Every team is different,” Johnson said. “We had different types of players (in 2019). This team can do things just like that 2019 team. I have no doubts about that. If we continue to get better and play our type of football, then I think this team definitely has a chance to accomplish the goals that the 2019 team did.”
Reeltown’s current squad averages 39.4 points per game, as compared to 2019’s 34.3. For the season in 2019, the Rebel squad allowed over 200 points. This year’s team is on pace to allow less than 100 points against them.
Reeltown’s next contest is a make or break game for the Rebels, as they travel to undefeated Highland Home on Friday, Oct. 21.