The Dadeville-Reeltown game is one that gets all Tallapoosa County residents get pumped, every single year. It’s an in-county rivalry for Tallapoosa County fans and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s certain as large of a crowd as is allowed will show up for the 55th meeting of the Tigers and Rebels at Nix-Webster-O’Neal Stadium.
For many seasons, the two teams met up on a Thursday night game to kick off the season. However, with the advent of Week 0, that game has been moved to the second week the last four seasons. Now, fans have had to wait even longer for this rivalry game to take center stage as it’s slated for this Friday during Week 8.
For the first time ever, the teams are in the same region together as Reeltown (4-3, 3-2) made the jump to Class 3A this season. So now with playoff ramifications, more is on the line than bragging rights.
Dadeville (4-3, 2-3) is riding high after winning three straight games, two of which were region opponents. With those wins, the Tigers are sitting right in the middle of the Class 2A Region 4 standings.
“I’m excited and our players are excited,” Dadeville coach Roger McDonald said. “It’s a huge rivalry. Our kids have been excited for a month now; they’ve bought in to what we are doing as a coaching staff. They come excited to practice and for the games. This week they have a serious look in their eyes and they’ve been focused.”
Reeltown is coming off a 47-13 win against Beulah and is feeling better about themselves after scoring the most points the Rebels have all season and allowing the second fewest points on defense in the 2020 campaign.
Reeltown and Dadeville are extremely close together on the map, which makes for an exciting, competitive environment and usually large crowd. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the latter won’t look the same as in previous years but the fans who are allowed in the stands will be as fired up as ever.
“This game is great for the community,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said earlier this season. “We are in each other’s backyard. Families are divided; cousins and friends are playing against each other… It’s exciting.”
McDonald said it’s easier to get the players pumped up for a game when they know bragging rights are on the line and the schools being so close.
“Once that ball is snapped, it’s the same thing — football is football, you have to line up and do what we’ve been practicing,” McDonald said. “We always bring effort and energy. It’s easier to get the kids prepared for a rivalry game because their focus is up because the game means so much more. Our goal is always to get our kids prepared and to have them play at the highest level they can.”
Johnson said this rivalry is a huge one every year and it’s just something players will have to participate in to fully understand.
“They will get an understanding of the rivalry when the time comes," Johnson said in August. "It’s one of the most competitive atmospheres I’ve ever seen, on any level.”
Although Reeltown graduated a ton of talent last season, the Rebels were serious playoff contenders last year and made it all the way to the 2A state championship. One of their most hard-fought wins of 2019 was their 28-20 battle against Dadeville. Reeltown has won the last two meetings of the “Battle of 49” but Dadeville won nine of the 10 prior to that. In all, the Tigers lead the series record, 37-17. The Tigers have scored a total of 1,041 points against the Rebels, who have scored 647 total points.