The Reeltown Quarterback Club will be hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year Saturday, Aug. 17 when it hosts a Cow Patty Bingo at the high school baseball field.
The way it works is there are 225 squares in random order from one to 225, according to your ticket number. Three cows are released on the grid, and money is given out based on the plops from the cows.
If the plop lands on the square with your number, then you win as follows:
• 1st plop: $250
• 2nd plop: $250
• 3rd plop: $500
• 4th plop: $2,000
• 5th plop: $5,000
There will be three cows in action, and tickets are available for $100 each.
A maximum of 225 tickets will be sold and the sale ends Aug. 15.
Other opportunities will be available to win including pick the cow, split the pot raffle and largest cow patty.
All proceeds benefit the RHS Quarterback Club, and concessions will also be sold. Contact a club member, a football player or a cheerleader to purchase tickets.
Lake Martin Bama Club to host kickoff event
Wednesday, Aug. 14, the Lake Martin Bama Club will be hosting its fall kickoff event at 6 p.m. at Willow Point Golf & Country Club.
University of Alabama President Dr. Stuart R. Bell will be the guest speaker and will focus on the state of Alabama as a university as well as the athletic program. The cost is $50 and will also include a buffet dinner..
RSVP is required by Aug. 7 and can be given via email at lakemartinbamaclub@gmail.com. Payment must be received by checks made out to Lake Martin Bama Club at P.O. Box 1, Alexander City, Alabama, 35011.