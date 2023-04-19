Reeltown baseball is headed to the playoffs after winning its area in a three-game series over Thorsby last weekend.
The Rebels, who won the first game of the series, lost the second before ultimately slamming the door in the decisive Game 3.
“This feels great,” first year baseball coach Matt Johnson said. “That is one of our goals. We have other goals too. We have to play really good ball this week.”
Game 1 of the area championship series was a lopsided affair, with the blue and white winning 12-2.
Pitcher Blake Smith went the distance, only allowing three hits while striking out six.
In Game 2 on Friday, three days after Reeltown’s first win, the Rebels could not get things to go their way.
Reeltown allowed five runs in the bottom of the fifth that the team could not come back from. The team also only managed one hit, a single by Smith.
“We struggled at the plate a little bit,” Johnson said.
In Johnson’s eyes, the game was a bit wacky for his team.
Pitcher Jake Hornsby threw well, striking out eight and allowing only four hits all game.
But it was incidents like an outfielder falling down while going after a ball, or a passed ball on strike three getting caught between the umpire and the catcher that Reeltown could not recover from.
“In the first inning, we dropped the third strike, and the ball got kicked to the backstop,” Johnson said. “That runner got on and they scored four runs after that. It is not like we played that bad, we just had some things happen that were just uncharacteristic. We just had some crazy things happen.”
Indicative of much of Reeltown’s season — winning a big game and following it by dropping the next — the Rebels had their backs against the wall with the top area seed on the line.
“When we play good ball, I feel like we can play with anyone,” Johnson said. “When we make crucial mistakes, and let people hang around, we are not good in those situations. We have to play a certain type of baseball with enthusiasm, excitement, and intensity. We have to be very aggressive on the bases, but also very smart. None of that happened in (Game 2).”
Johnson’s team came out and channeled themselves from the first game, winning 11-1 and clinching home field advantage for the first round of the playoffs.
Hagan Lewis got the start on the mound, going the distance through five innings, only allowing four hits.
Reeltown led 2-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, where the Rebels exploded for nine runs. Lewis and Slade Carleton both went 2-3 with two RBIs each.
“The fifth inning we just opened it up,” Johnson said. “ Hagan (Lewis) pitched a heck of a ball game. That is the thing I hate about (Game 2) because we did not come away with the win but Jake Hornsby pitched a great game. He competed his tail off.”
The Rebels now draw the Ariton Purple Cats, runners up in their area behind G.W. Long.
The second place Purple Cats finished their season 18-7-1, going 5-2 in area play.
In the most recent AHSAA baseball poll, published on April 13, Artion was ranked the No. 8 team in all of 2A baseball.
“This is not your normal first-round game,” Johnson said. “This Ariton team coming in is an extremely talented baseball team. I know they have a great program. They had a good chance to win their area. This will be a test for us. This will be one of the better teams we have played all year. We will have to be at our best to beat them.”
The first round will be held at Reeltown on Friday, with first pitch set for 4:30 p.m. The second game will be played directly after, around 6:30 p.m. If the series is split on Friday, that game will be held Saturday at 1 p.m.