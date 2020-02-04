Mentally toughness and physical toughness are two things Reeltown’s football team is always working on.
The Rebels put themselves through the ringer during the offseason in hopes of being that much more prepared when the first game in the trenches arrive. So when Sgt. William Davis, of the U.S. Army, reached out to bring his Army Warrior/Athlete Challenge to Reeltown, it’s not a big surprise Rebel coach Matt Johnson jumped on the opportunity.
“I won’t say we’re the same, not even close, but when it comes to the physical part and the leadership and loyalty, we try to instill the very same things,” Johnson said. “It just aligns very well with the sport and our program.”
Davis is stationed in Dalton, Georgia, and began the program to try to give back to the community and as an additional resource for recruiters. The Army Warrior/Athlete Challenge is basically a two-hour team building workout with Army-type activities to challenge student-athletes and break up the monotony of a regular practice.
It’s not just for football teams; Davis said he’s done the program with every sport from volleyball to cheerleading to soccer, and he’s always looking to expand.
But this summer, he’ll design his workout specifically for Reeltown’s football team.
“Everything we do, we’ll try to relate it back to football,” Davis said.
The beginning of the workout will be much like the first quarter of a game; Davis and the other trainers will do some stretching and running.
“This gets their blood pumping a little bit,” Davis said. “We let them know it’s a serious thing and that locks them in. What we do (for the workout) is not that bad but when you’re already tired, we call that the breakdown stage. Then we get in the competition phase.”
Davis then breaks up the squad into groups and tells each team a three-digit number that’ll eventually be for a combination lock. Each team takes an ammo can, a rucksack, a water can and a stretcher, plus a football, and does workouts with each one. For instance, Davis said he may have the players do 500 ammo can lifts as a team.
“We don’t tell them how to get it done,” Davis said. “You’ll see some of the groups and there will be one guy who thinks he can do it all. He’ll try to do 100 of them by himself then get tired. Another team is doing 15-20 each then passing it on. It’s really teaching them to work together.”
After those activities are done, each team goes on a 3-mile run and this is more about leadership.
Prior to the entire workout, Davis will ask Johnson and the rest of the coaching staff who they think the best leaders are on the team. Then Davis takes them out.
“I ‘kill’ off the leadership,” Davis said. “If I’m told Johnny over there is a leader, he’s a senior doing the right thing, I’m going to ‘kill’ Johnny off. Now he’s dead and the rest of the team has to carry him on the stretcher. Now who’s going to step up and take his spot? In football, Johnny may not be there forever.
“Coaches love that part. They always see a senior leader crumble or find that 10th-grader that you see, ‘Hey, I’m gonna be able to count on him.’”
In the middle of the 3-mile route, teams will have to enter their three-digit code. Meanwhile, Davis and the other trainers will be shouting random numbers in the players’ ears at the same time.
“Think of it like fourth-and-1, when the other team is saying hike 1,000 times and you’ve gotta keep your eye on the ball,” Davis said.
The entire workout concludes with two tough activities, including what Davis calls “build the house,” where each player is in a pushup position from the goal line to the 10, and the first person has to low crawl underneath the whole team. Players continue this until they reach the 50-yard line.
“This is what we call the fourth quarter,” Davis said. “I try to make them a little mad so I can see who’s going to give up.”
After doing a wheelbarrow for another 50 yards, the teams then kick a final field goal to end the competition.
“To see them kick that field goal and everybody jumps on the guy, we really try to end the workout on a high note,” Davis said. “The great thing is the energy we bring to the workout. The guys really respond to that. I’m a football guy at heart, and this right now, I know it works.”
Davis connected with Johnson on social media and once Davis told Johnson more about the program, Johnson knew it lined up with what he tries to teach his Rebels.
“You always want to improve on your core values any time you gather as a team,” Johnson said. “I’m looking forward to the toughness and the overcoming adversity that’ll be presented. I hope it’ll separate the guys out in front that are true positive leaders and want to see who clumps together on the other end of the spectrum. It’ll give us an evaluation from a whole team aspect.”
Reeltown’s Army Warrior/Athlete Challenge will be held at 8 a.m. June 23, and Davis said any team interested can contact him on Twitter @army_athlete.