Reeltown lived in the Bullock County backfield during Thursday’s season opener, racking up 14 tackles for a loss as a team on its way to an 18-6 victory. Reeltown’s Eric Shaw made his long anticipated return to the football field and he made his biggest impact on defense, recording 15 total tackles including four tackles for a loss, one sack and one forced fumble.
“It really feels great to help my team win again,” Shaw said. “I don’t think too much about personal stats, I just want to help them and so when I do that, I just want to lead by example on every single play.”
The Rebels (1-0) limited Bullock County to 115 total yards of offense and an average of 2.8 yards per play. The Hornets turned the ball over three times, all in the first half, and could not come back after falling behind 18-0 in the fourth quarter.
Reeltown recovered a fumble on Bullock County’s first offensive drive, leading to the first score of the game. Iverson Hooks, who made his debut as Reeltown’s starting quarterback, reversed a busted play from the left sideline before running all the way into the right corner of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown run.
“I feel like a lot of times he looked really good and I feel like sometimes he tried to do a little too much,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “He’s young, I think he tried to take a lot on his shoulders and do it himself but also on the flip side of that, he did that and extended some plays.”
The final nail in the coffin came after the Rebels forced a turnover on downs. On the third play of the following drive, Cameron Faison raced down the left sideline for a 32-yard touchdown run to take an 18-0 lead with 6:12 to go.
Editor's Note: Pick up a copy of Saturday's Sports Extra to read the full story on Reeltown's victory.