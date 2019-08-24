Reeltown lived in the Bullock County backfield during Thursday’s season opener, racking up 14 tackles for a loss as a team on its way to an 18-6 victory. Reeltown’s Eric Shaw made his long-anticipated return to the football field and he made his biggest impact on defense, recording 15 total tackles including four tackles for a loss, one sack and one forced fumble.
“It really feels great to help my team win again,” Shaw said. “I don’t think too much about personal stats, I just want to help them and so when I do that, I just want to lead by example on every single play.”
The Rebels limited Bullock County to 115 total yards of offense and an average of 2.8 yards per play. The Hornets turned the ball over three times, all in the first half, and could not come back after falling behind 18-0 in the fourth quarter.
Reeltown recovered a fumble on Bullock County’s first offensive drive, leading to the first score of the game. Iverson Hooks, who made his debut as Reeltown’s starting quarterback, reversed a busted play from the left sideline before running all the way into the right corner of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown run.
“I feel like a lot of times he looked really good and I feel like sometimes he tried to do a little too much,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “He’s young, I think he tried to take a lot on his shoulders and do it himself but also on the flip side of that, he did that and extended some plays.”
Shaw made a one-handed catch in the back of the end zone for the two-point conversion to put Reeltown ahead 8-0 with 1:57 to go in the first quarter.
Bullock County continued to throw different formations at the Rebels throughout the night but the defense responded well. Johnson said he wanted to do a better job of limiting the explosive plays but that was tough to do until the coaching staff was able to make adjustments at halftime.
“It makes you play base,” Johnson said. “We played based 95 percent of the night because you don’t know what formation you’re going to get. There’s only so many checks you can give players.”
Reeltown’s defense stood strong despite all of the confusion. Marcus Haynes had the first interception when he caught a ball over his shoulder at his own goal line to stop Bullock County from tying the game. Johnny Brown added another interception inside the 10-yard line to end the first half.
“Our secondary did a great job, there’s no doubt about that,” Johnson said. “All of the takeaways were huge but some of them should have never gotten to that point.”
Neither team scored in the third quarter but Reeltown found its much-needed insurance points from kicker Connor Moore. He knocked in a 40-yard field goal with 10:23 to go in the game to put Reeltown ahead 11-0.
The final nail in the coffin came after the Rebels forced a turnover on downs. On the third play of the following drive, Cameron Faison raced down the left sideline for a 32-yard touchdown run to take an 18-0 lead with 6:12 to go. Faison finished with 88 rushing yards on 10 carries but was limited because of leg cramps.
Hooks completed six of his 10 pass attempts for 76 yards but was held to negative-5 yards on the ground. Reeltown finished with 210 yards of total offense.