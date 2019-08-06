Only one local team earned a spot in the Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason football poll which was released Sunday night.
The Reeltown Rebels, who went undefeated in Class 2A Region 4 a year ago and advanced to the postseason, were voted No. 9 in 2A. The Rebels, who also share a region with Central Coosa and Horseshoe Bend, have a tough draw ahead of them. All three local region teams will play Thorsby, which was ranked just outside the top 10, while Reeltown also has Maplesville on the docket. The Red Devils were tabbed the preseason No. 2 out of Class 1A.
One of the toughest regions in the state is very close to home, as Class 6A Region 3 had three of its six teams mentioned in the preseason poll.
Wetumpka, which advanced to the state championship two years ago and the semifinals last season, was picked as the preseason No. 6 in a stacked 6A classification. Also out of Region 3, Opelika and Stanhope Elmore both received votes. Benjamin Russell will have its hands full with that region, but the winner out of Region 3 will certainly have accomplished big things and should be one to watch in the postseason.
Dadeville also will have a tough go of it. Not only do the Tigers have Reeltown on their schedule, they also are in Class 3A Region 3 with St. James and Prattville Christian, both of which received votes just outside the top 10.
Overall, this year’s poll seemed fairly straight forward in terms of which teams earned the No. 1 spots. Central-Phenix City in Class 7A and Fyffe in Class 2A were both unanimous Nos. 1. The only real oddity seemed to come out of Class 5A where Briarwood received only four first-place votes but still earned the top preseason spot. Ramsay, which earned 12 first-place votes, came in second and defending state champion Clay Central took seven first-place votes and earned only fifth place.