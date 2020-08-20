Reeltown has been the cream of the crop when it comes to football in Class 2A since coach Matt Johnson took over the program five years ago.
The Rebels have been consistently ranked and have even made it to the state championship under Johnson’s watch. With a new batch of talent, it doesn’t look like the Rebels are going anywhere anytime soon.
The Rebels are moving up to Class 3A this year and that brings a new set of challenges such as facing several unfamiliar opponents, including a slew of teams from Montgomery County. For Johnson, it’s about taking it one game at a time and not looking past an opponent or weeks ahead to a particular matchup.
“We don’t have that mentality,” Johnson said. “Circling games later on the schedule is not who we are. We’re focused on one day at a time and the opportunity that is in front of us on that day.”
One thing that will never change for Reeltown is its sense of tradition. One familiar tradition for the Rebels is the Dadeville-Reeltown rivalry which has been played as either the first or second game of the season for almost 50 years now. The Rebels’ reclassification has caused the Dadeville-Reeltown game to be played in Week 8 instead of its usual time slot.
“It’s going to be different for both of us,” Johnson said. “It’s the first time we are in the same classification, so that game being so late in the year could have huge ramifications.”
Although Reeltown doesn’t open the season with Dadeville, the Rebels will still have a sense of normalcy when they play Tallassee to start the season. The Reeltown-Tallassee game is a deep-rooted rivalry that hasn’t been played since 2003 — before most of the players were even born.
The Tallassee game has the Rebels fired up, not to mention the Rebels have something to prove since the championship game against Fyffe left Johnson and company with a sour taste in their mouths. Johnson having participated in the rivalry himself, has channeled the rivalry’s meaning and energy over to his players in hopes of setting the tone for the game on Thursday.
“This game is great for the community,” Johnson said. “We are in each other’s backyard. Families are divided; cousins and friends are playing against each other… It’s exciting.”
For the Rebels to reach the success they had last year, leaders like Logan Lee and Johnny Brown will have to step up and fill the void Cameron Faison and Eric Shaw left.
Brown has impressed the coaching staff and his teammates with the work he has put in not only on the field but also in the weight room. Brown won Reeltown’s recent Ironman Competition, a test of strength, agility and an assortment of other physical challenges. Brown will be a key player for the Rebels as he is a starter on both offense and defense.
On the other hand, Lee is the vocal leader for the team and the driving force for the front seven on defense. His knowledge of what Johnson wants to do scheme-wise is second nature at this point.
The starting backfield for the Rebels has a new look with the graduation of Faison and the departure of Iverson Hooks. Gabe Bryant is the new starting quarterback for Reeltown and the new gun slinger has Johnson giddy about the Rebels’ ability to pass the ball this year.
“The kid has a cannon,” Johnson said. “We are gonna run the ball, no doubt, but our pass game has more potential this year because of Gabe’s ability.”
Scooter Brooks will be taking over as Reeltown’s starting running back this year and is expected to have a big year for the Rebels. Brooks was not the starter last season but received significant play time throughout the year due to his size and bruising run style that catapulted the Rebels in goal line situations to score touchdowns and not settle for field goals. Brooks is a unique combination of size and speed and for him to be only a junior could be scary for opposing teams the next couple years.
Reeltown would love nothing more than to be back in the state championship game, which could be achievable if the Rebels follow Johnson’s vision and continue to do what they have during his time with the program. But for now, it’s one game at a time for the Rebels, Johnson said.