Reeltown softball has been slow out of the gate to start the 2021 campaign, but it’s not a cause for concern yet.
The program doesn’t have the glowing record that many others around Tallapoosa County have, but the Rebels shouldn’t be counted out either. Reeltown’s overall record stands at just 2-6, but coach Kelli Hilyer said it’s helping her squad get better.
“Having a 2-6 start allows the coaches and team to see what we need to focus on at the beginning of the season,” Hilyer admitted. “If you look at losses as learning experiences, then it allows you to keep your head up and focus on what needs to be improved upon. In order to meet one of our goals, we are wanting to continuously improve and not peak too soon. So the vibe of the team right now is to work hard at practice and make the adjustments needed at practice or during a game.”
Add in the fact that the Rebels have had their own issue with players missing significant time to start the season. Injuries have plagued the roster and concerns around COVID-19 are also leading to the slow start.
Hilyer says that practicing with players being out due to quarantine and weather has given the program a sense of urgency to get as many reps as possible.
“As a coach, I have to adjust my plans accordingly,” Hilyer said. “I have to decide what are the most important things to focus on during practices so the team is better prepared for games. The players have to be prepared to play any position during a game if someone is out due to quarantine, so they also have a sense of urgency that goes along with the great work ethic they already have.”
The competition they’re playing is also giving them fits. Many of the teams they’ve faced are preparing them for area play, something that Hilyer relishes.
“I believe the competition we have played against so far is preparing us for area play,” Hilyer said. “If you aren't challenging yourself, then what are you doing?”