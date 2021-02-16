The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc across all sports, but baseball and softball teams must account for weather in addition to quarantines.
Reeltown coach Kelli Hilyer is a planner and a problem-solver, but when practices are affected by weather, Hilyer finds other ways to keep the team sharp. Hilyer works the mental game just as much as she has the team work their athletic abilities.
“The game calls for mental toughness, and smartness, just as much as being athletic, maybe more,” Hilyer said. “This season it seems to be even more important to get in the mental practice since you never know when someone might have to be quarantined. Mental practice is a way to make sure everyone knows what to do in each situation at each position.”
Softball was one of the many sports that were shut down and affected due to the pandemic in 2020. There was already anticipation building for the team to get on the field and start their season, but delays continue to occur.
Rescheduling games builds that anticipation up and Hilyer’s squad is no different.
“The team is ready to get on the field and compete,” Hilyer said excitedly. “I can’t wait to see how that first game goes since we haven’t competed since March.”
When teaching virtually isn’t on the table, what do coaches do on days like the Tuesday snow flurry storm? Does a coach sit down and read a book or sleep? Hilyer doesn’t do either of those things.
“On days like today, I just plan out different scenarios and take a closer look at what we need to accomplish before we get to compete for the first time this season,” Hilyer said.