Reeltown’s softball program has been a wild card if there ever was one in the sporting world and rightfully so.
The Lady Rebels had a number of ups and downs that would leave many wondering if they’d be able to keep their streak going for head coach Kelli Hilyer. Last week was part of that wildcard feel.
Reeltown had a game, or two in some cases, every day last week without playing on Saturday and Sunday, an unforeseen circumstance that worked out.
“Playing so many games back to back was not the original plan, but due to unforeseen circumstances, it ended up that way,” Hilyer said. “With that being said, having to perform so often showed how much we have grown over the season mentally and physically.”
With that many games, the Rebels’ practice work is not the traditional style this week. As the area tournament looms, this is the point of the season that injuries can start flaring up and the exhaustion is at its highest.
Hilyer’s program practiced in a different way.
“Practice this week will have an emphasis on the mental aspect as well as the physical aspect of the game,” Hilyer said. “On Monday, we stayed in the classroom and began our work on the mental aspect of the game and reflected on how we have done so far and what we want to accomplish in the postseason. Tuesday, we will be back on the field to work on a few things that came to light while playing last week.”
The large number of games played have been a good thing as there is now a focus on the issues they’ve had over the season. Area tournament play can make or break a season and with the Rebels being the No. 3 team in the area, they’re the underdogs.
Area is also a different feel than the regular season because any issues that lead to a loss could end the season far too soon.
“You should always want to win and play your best but during the area tournament, it's time to go all out no matter what,” Hilyer said. “Plus we have played the other teams in our area twice this season so preparing for the tournament will be geared more toward how to approach those opponents only. Confidence is key when competing, so that first game in the area tournament will be the most important game followed by the next. But you can't look past the first game in postseason play.”
The Rebels continue to impress offensively with the pitching staff constantly improving. Some of the athletes that have improved in 2021 for the Rebels have been Bella Studdard (.547), Bentley Baker (.454), Kenzie Hornsby (.420), Ashley Flurry (.392), and Kenzie Gibson (.307).
Hilyer says that all the aforementioned athletes have been consistent at the plate and in the field. But that’s not to discredit her other athletes either.
“With that being said, each athlete has been receptive to accepting and knowing what role to take on to give the team an opportunity to be successful,” Hilyer said.
The Rebels travel to face Beulah and Dadeville in area tournament play May 4-5.