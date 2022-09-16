Thirteen seconds was all it took for Reeltown to get on the board. The rest, quite literally, was history.
Reeltown scored a school record of 76 points against visiting Barbour County, rewriting the record books on most points scored in a game and largest margin of victory. The Rebels won the game 76-0
The largest margin of victory record has stood since 1981, at a 64 point victory. The most points scored in a game record has stood since 2008, with a 67 point victory.
“That is a testament to the hard work of the team,” head coach Matt Johnson said. “But, that is not one of our goals. I didn't even know that we broke records until after the game.”
Electing to receive the second-half kick, the Rebels kicked the opener to the Jaguars who fumbled the ball. Reeltown recovered and Arthur Woods punched in a 14-yard score on the following play.
From that point forward, the list is shorter on who didn’t score than who did.
Buck Thompson was the next to find pay dirt, followed by Connor Spain on a 55-yard catch, then Takeo Potts. That was just the first quarter.
Up 29-0 at the start of the second, Cruise Johnson scored his first touchdown on the year.
Reeltown ended the half up 57-0.
The only blemishes on Reeltown’s first half were two missed extra points and a long kick return allowed along the opposing sideline.
Outside of those three plays, Barbour County hardly gained any yards on offense and hardly made the plays necessary on defense to stop the Rebel attack.
Potts and Tae Martin recorded picks in the first half for the Rebels, both resulting in scores on the following drives. Martin followed his pick with a rushing touchdown of his own.
“I was really proud of our guys on defense for playing fast,” Johnson said. “They did a good job of that. We started fast and kept the foot on the pedal.”
The second half featured mainly Reeltown’s second string and beyond, with Johnson getting his whole team experience on the team’s homecoming night.
“Getting those young guys in, getting their feet wet, that is important,” Johnson said. “They really played really good ball tonight.”
Reeltown’s shutout is its second of the year and second in three games. This season, Reeltown has outscored opponents 172 to 59.
The Rebels get to take their victory into a bye week before a contest with Lanett. When Lanett comes to Reeltown on Sept. 30, Johnson said the same type of outcome is expected.
“By the time we play Lanett, we will be full speed ahead,” Johnson said.