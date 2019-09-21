Reeltown paved a path toward a No. 1 seed in Class 2A Region 4 with a win over LaFayette and a promise to compete for the region title. The Rebels took the victory, 21-14, Friday night.
“It’s a big opportunity,” running back Cameron Faison said. “It’s a big game and you’ve got to fight until the end.”
The game had a slow start with multiple turnovers caused by both defenses. Reeltown started to pick up the pace by getting the first touchdown of the night from quarterback Iverson Hooks on a 15-yard carry. Soon after, Reeltown was close to another touchdown in the first quarter but it was called back due to an illegal forward pass.
This ended the quarter and gave LaFayette the ball. The Bulldogs started to make some moves with a few tough runs by running back Keandrae Peterson. On a fourth and short Peterson made a 63-yard touchdown but failed to grab the two-point conversion and trailed 7-6 early in the second quarter.
The Rebels recovered from a second-and-25 down but fumbled the ball and the Bulldogs recovered. LaFayette started on the Reeltown 28, but the glory was shortlived as Rebel linebacker and South Carolina commit Eric Shaw pulled in an interception and ran it back to the 48-yard line.
The third quarter started in favor of LaFayette as Peterson picked off a pass on the first drive but nothing was made of it and it resulted in another turnover. The Rebels continued to hold onto the ball the majority of the third quarter and put up another touchdown from running back Tre Tre Hughley to push their lead to 14-6.
In the next drive, Reeltown recovered a fumble and Jay Corbitt ran it back 35 yards for a Rebel touchdown. This pushed the Rebels’ lead to 21-6 and they held that throughout the remainder of the third quarter but didn’t stop there.
“The first half we had a couple penalties that killed us offensively,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “Second half, we had the ball the majority of the third quarter. We were down there deep.”
Early in the fourth, Faison picked off another pass and gave the Rebels the ball back.
“We executed,” Faison said. “Coach told us we were going to have adversary, but to keep working hard, stand in our place and do what we have to do.”
The Bulldogs weren’t done fighting as quarterback Jordan Walker later threw for a 25-yard touchdown followed by a two-point conversion to set them back by only a touchdown.
The Rebels answered with a hard push from their offense as they worked down the field but ultimately got stopped on a fourth and 1. However, the Bulldogs couldn’t hold onto it as Shaw picked off yet another pass with just over two minutes left. This gave Reeltown the ball and the victory.
“I’m really, really proud of how we battled,” Johnson said. “That’s Reeltown football — playing great defense, confidence in the secondary cause they’re really athletic. Our secondary locked them down and did an unbelievable job. Offense did exactly what we wanted. I’m extremely proud of our guys.”
Reeltown secured their spot in the playoffs with Friday night’s win.