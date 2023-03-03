On Friday, Reeltown senior basketball player Yonna Kimble committed to Shelton State Community College.
“It feels good, it means a lot to me,” Kimble said. “This is what I wanted to do. I feel like once I get there, my game is only going to get better and I am going to improve on everything that I need to.”
Her commitment to play in college fulfills a lifelong dream of taking her talents to the next level, potentially with even bigger goals in sight.
“I always knew of Shelton State because I have always known how good they were,” Kimble said. “I feel like Shelton State is the best fit for me to get me where I want to go. I want to go to a D1, the big ones. I am going to put in the work.”
To her coach Will Solomon, Kimble is an example for not only other female basketball players, but for athletes all throughout Reeltown.
“This sets a really good example for all our athletes male or female,” Solomon said. “The opportunities are out there. You just have to set your goals and work from a young age.”
Kimble’s unrelenting work ethic both on and off the court were a huge catalyst in propelling Kimble to the college level.
“I am really proud of Yonna because she has worked for this for a long time,” Solomon said. “She has put in a lot of time and work outside of practice. I am really looking forward to watching her compete on the next level.”
Last season, the Shelton State Bucs went 27-3 overall, going undefeated in conference play. The team also won the ACCC Division I Conference Championship for the seventh consecutive season, one of 15 championships under head coach Madonna Thompson.
Thompson, described by Solomon as “one of the best,” has sent 99 student-athletes to a four year institution in her 25-year tenure with the Bucs with 14 of her previous athletes now playing at the D1 level.
