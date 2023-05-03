Competing in the 2A, Section 1 sectionals over the weekend, the Reeltown track and field team will be sending a large contingency to the state competition in Cullman at the end of the week.
“Super proud of all our kids that competed,” coach Jarrod Wooten said. “We have some athletes that will have a chance to medal at state this weekend in Cullman.”
The most eye popping performance of the weekend was that of Arthur Woods.
Woods, a junior, qualified for four state events including the 100m, long jump, 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles.
Woods set a PR in sectionals in the 100, running a 10.95.
After setting his PR in the 100, and then competing in the 300 hurdles, Woods still managed to leap over 20 feet in the long jump.
Right behind Woods was running mate Connor Spain, who will also be headed to state in the 100 and the 200.
The senior Spain set a PR in the 100 as well, running an 11.2.
In the field, standout Sandrea Coleman took home a third place finish in the discus and a fourth in the shot put. While she did not break any records on the field, Wooten is confident she will be a factor at state.
“She is a contender to win state in shot put and javelin,” Wooten said. “She did not have her best throws this weekend but I am confident that she will bounce back this week.”
Tae Martin competed in javelin for the first time this week and threw 133’2” on his opening throw, which was good enough for a first place finish and a trip to state.
“I fully expect that he will pull points in the 100 and 200 at state as well,” Wooten said. “He has the ability to shock some people as well as this is his first time running track.”
Hurdlers Jay Jay Kendrick and Jaeden Brooks will also be joining the squad at state.
Kendrick took home a second and a third in the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles respectively.
Kendrick also led the 4x400 relay team that put up a sub-four minutes for the first time all season.
Other state qualifiers include Delayna Tapley, who set a PR in the 400 with a time of 1:11.86.
Leah Reeves, only a seventh grader, will also be competing after qualifying finishes in the 800, 4x800, 1600 and 3200.
Reeves was not the only helpful seventh grader, as Miyah Tarver, London O’Neal, and Anniston Winfree all helped the Lady Rebels finish in seventh place overall at sectionals.
The boys finished in second place as a team, which came to be after a third place finish in the 4x400 relay. Had the team came in second, Reeltown would have placed first.
Regardless of wins and losses in sectionals, the Rebels will be sending plenty of athletes to state and Wooten thinks his team is good enough to bring home some hardware.
“We have high expectations for all the athletes that are competing in Cullman this week and all we ask is that they try to improve from the prior meet,” Wooten said. “If we can do that we have a chance to make some noise.”