Reeltown sophomore Tae Martin has been voted the Week 5 Player of the Week for his efforts on both sides of the ball in the Rebels’ 76-0 victory over Barbour County.
Martin is the third straight Reeltown Rebel to be selected Player of the Week, joining Zy Collins and Arthur Woods.
In Reeltown’s record setting victory last Friday, Martin snagged an interception that set up a score and even scored himself. Martin’s work all came in the first half, as the Rebels cruised to a comfortable 57-0 lead after two quarters.
Martin has been a solid portion of Reeltown’s recent domination on both sides of the ball. In the past three weeks, the Rebels have outscored opponents 159-22 and have rushed for over 1,000 yards combined.
Against Barbour County, Martin’s rushing score was one of nine on the ground for the Rebels.
The sophomores’s Player of the Week status is not the only major news for Reeltown this week, as the Rebels were ranked No. 10 in Class 2A on Wednesday. After winning three straight games, the Rebels have cracked the top-10 for the first time since 2020.
Reeltown gets to enjoy itself this week, as the Rebels are on a bye, before getting back on the field next Friday against Lanett.
