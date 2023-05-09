The Reeltown Lady Rebels took a three-run lead into the bottom of the seventh in the losers bracket round of the regional tournament.
However, after allowing Isabella to tie the game in regulation, the Mustangs walked-off in extra innings to close the door on the 2023 Reeltown softball season.
Reeltown opened its regional tournament with a game against Southeastern, falling 9-6.
The Lady Rebels had a rollercoaster ride during the regional, and it started against Southeastern.
The Southeastern Mustangs scored three runs in the bottom of the first, followed by a single run in the second to take a 4-0 early lead.
Reeltown answered with two of its own, and then two each in the fifth and sixth innings.
Tied 6-6, Reeltown allowed its first three-run comeback of the tournament, putting Southeastern up 9-6.
The Lady Rebels were blanked in the final frame, and headed to the losers bracket.
Crisdan Dunn had a fine game at the plate and on the mound against the Mustangs, going 3-4 with an RBI while also pitching six innings, allowing four hits and striking out three.
“In the first game, I think we showed up and showed everybody what Reeltown softball was about,” said coach Travis Spraggins. “We opened the eyes to the other coaches here. We had some mention that to us.”
In Game 2, the roller coaster kept running along the tracks.
Reeltown popped off for four runs in the top of the first against Isabella, but then turned around and gave up three.
The team then scored four runs in the top of the seventh to take a 9-6 lead into the final frame.
Dunn homered in the seventh to help ignite the explosive inning, followed by a Lainey Pattillo single that scored one and Allyson Crittenden scoring on a passed ball.
Dunn needed just one single out to shut the door on Isabella in the bottom of the seventh, but the squad let up a bases loaded triple that scored three and tied the game at nine.
That play featured two errors, something that plagued Reeltown all tournament.
In regionals, Reeltown put up 18 total errors.
Those errors then pushed the game to extras, where yet another error on a single allowed the Mustangs to advance further, forcing Reeltown to head home.
Dunn pitched seven and ⅓ innings in the second game, striking out three.
Senior Ashley Flurry went 2-3 in her final game, collecting one RBI. But it was Dunn who did the most damage at the plate, going 3-5 with three RBIs.
“I feel like we let them hang around, hang around,” Spraggins said of Game 2. “There were some missed opportunities and we did not capitalize with runners in scoring position. Being up three runs and letting them come back hurt us.”
All in all, Spraggins said his season was a success.
The team finished with a 13-15 record, a second place finish in the area tournament and momentum heading into 2024.
“I am super proud of these girls, and this season too,” Spraggins said. “To be where they are, to come from where they came from, I am extremely proud. I am extremely proud of the senior bunch that showed these girls how to be a team. I wouldn’t take anything back.”