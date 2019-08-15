Exactly one week before his senior season begins, Eric Shaw will make a much-anticipated decision about commitment to college.
Shaw, a senior for the Reeltown Rebels, has announced he will make his college commitment live on the AHSAA Radio Network at 2:15 p.m. today.
According to his Twitter handle, Shaw has narrowed it down to three schools — Auburn, Tennessee and South Carolina. Shaw had the pick of the litter in terms of colleges; he had offers from nearly 30 Division I schools.
“It feels great to know that I got a chance to play SEC football,” Shaw said. “It makes me feel good. I worked so hard, and it’s just finally paying off. Ain’t no better feeling than getting a call from your coach saying you got another offer.”
Standing at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Shaw plays multiple positions for the Rebels. He’s expected to start at both tight end and linebacker this year but will likely play defensive back or tight end in college. According to 247Sports, Shaw is a three-star recruit and ranks 370th nationally and 18th in the state.
Just last week on Inside the Lines Podcast, Shaw said he wanted to make his decision shortly after he got back to school so he could give his full commitment to Reeltown for his senior season.
“We knew he wanted to commit early because he’s ready to sit back and focus on what we got at hand here,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “He’s ready and he’s been ready.
“What went into it was his relationship with coaches; that’s been great everywhere. But he also narrowed it down to what he wants to do as far as position wise because he had options there. Also it had to do with the comfort with the coaches, the camp and just his gut feeling and what he felt was the right thing to do.”
Shaw’s recruitment comes despite an ACL injury that ended his junior season midway through. Although he missed nearly half the season, Shaw still had the statistics and presence strong enough to earn a spot on the All-Outlook first team. Shaw was also the 2017-18 Outlook Boys Basketball Player of the Year after averaging more than 20 points per game; he also has six gold medals to his name from the state track and field championships.