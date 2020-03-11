Amongst some much bigger schools, Reeltown’s Eric Shaw continued to make his presence known. He claimed first place in both events he competed in at Saturday’s Auburn Early Bird meet.
In the 110 hurdles, Shaw raced to the finish in 15.53, which was a full three-tenths of a second ahead of runner up Justin Shorter, of Opelika. Shaw also tied with a pair of Bulldogs in the high jump by clearing 6-2 but he did so in fewer attempts than the two Opelika jumpers.
Zantjuan Knight continues to follow in Shaw’s footsteps in the hurdles and he’s climbing the ladder with each meet. Knight was fourth in the 110 hurdles, clocking in at 16.37, and placed fifth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.29.
The Reeltown girls also put a pair of Rebels into the top 10. Nyla Hayden took fifth in the javelin with a hurl of 91-6, and she was also 12th in the shot put (30-2.5) and 22nd in the discus (57-11).
Dasia Keith earned a mark of 32-9 in the long jump, which was good enough for sixth overall.
Several Rebels finished just outside the top 10 in multiple events. Keith was also 11th in the 300 hurdles and 13th in the 100 hurdles with times of 54.67 and 19.83, respectively.
Makayla Langston was 12th in the 300 hurdles, finishing just one one-hundredths of a second behind Keith, and Langston took 13th in the discus (70-7). Taniya Haynes was 12th in the 100 dash (13.27) and 11th in the triple jump (30-2.5).
BASEBALL
Rebels suffer narrow defeat
Despite holding a lead for most of the game, Reeltown’s baseball team couldn’t hold on Monday night and suffered a 5-4 defeat in extra innings at the hands of Prattville Christian.
The Rebels (1-9) led 4-2 heading into the sixth inning when the Panthers started to chip away at it. They scored one run in each the sixth and the seventh innings, pushing the game to an eighth frame. Jackson Reed played hero for PCA when he hit a single to drive in the eventual game winner.
Reeltown struggled again to play consistently. Although the Rebels’ pitching staff of Gabe Bryant and Will Brooks combined for 15 strikeouts, they also had 10 walks. The Rebel defense didn’t fare well behind the duo either, committing six errors and leading to three unearned runs.
Connor Spain led the offense with five hits while Logan Hunt, Cade Wood and Brooks each had singles.