All season long, Eric Shaw was a standout on both sides of the ball for Reeltown’s football team. So it wasn’t a huge surprise when the South Carolina commit was named a finalist for the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 2A Lineman of the Year.
Defensively, Shaw was the leader for a Rebel defense that allowed just 16.1 points per game and posted three shutouts, including one in the first round of the postseason. Shaw racked up 125 tackles, including 18 for a loss and three sacks. He also picked off three passes.
On the ASWA All-State First Team, Shaw was named as an athlete after his work offensively complemented what he did on the defensive side of the ball. Shaw had 26 catches for 458 yards and four touchdowns, and he also scored once on the ground. He had the Rebels’ only touchdown — a kickoff return for a score — against Fyffe in the 2A state championship.
Also up for Class 2A Lineman of the Year is Luverne’s Arian Gregory and Fyffe’s Caleb Lyles.
Gregory is the reigning lineman of the year and finished this season with 105 tackles, including 16 for a loss and two sacks. Lyles was the leader of an offensive line that helped its team average 43.1 points and 309.5 rushing yards per game.
The winners will be announced at an awards luncheon banquet Jan. 14 at the Renaissance in Montgomery.
CLASS 7A
BACK
Dee Beckwith, Florence
Sawyer Pate, Thompson
Damien Taylor, Tuscaloosa Co.
LINEMAN
Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson
Javion Cohen, Central-Phenix City
Demouy Kennedy, Theodore
CLASS 6A
BACK
Kris Abrams-Draine, Spanish Fort
Trey Higgins, Oxford
Roydell Williams, Hueytown
LINEMAN
Jackson Bratton, Muscle Shoals
Khurtiss Perry, Park Crossing
Jaylen Swain, Oxford
CLASS 5A
BACK
Caullin Lacy, Faith Academy
Kourtlan Marsh, Mortimer Jordan
Zyquez Perryman, Pleasant Grove
LINEMAN
Rodney Groce, Pleasant Grove
Trent Howard, Briarwood
Joshua Myrick, Corner
CLASS 4A
BACK
Seth Brown, St. John Paul II
Jerry Burton, Priceville
Rontarius Wiggins, Jacksonville
LINEMAN
Will Breland, UMS-Wright
Chase Little, Catholic-Montgomery
Cam Riley, Hillcrest-Evergreen
CLASS 3A
BACK
Jackson Billings, Westminster Chr.
Jack Hayes, Piedmont
Daquan Johnson, Flomaton
LINEMAN
Deontae Lawson, Mobile Christian
Jett Smith, Walter Wellborn
Sean Smith, Piedmont
CLASS 2A
BACK
Kaleb Jones, Collinsville
Domonique Thomas, Ohatchee
Jalen White, Daleville
LINEMAN
Arian Gregory, Luverne
Caleb Lyles, Fyffe
Eric Shaw, Reeltown
CLASS 1A
BACK
Tucker Kilcrease, Brantley
Kristian Story, Lanett
Tate Warr, Millry
LINEMAN
Michael Allen Cole, Sweet Water
Jah-Marien Latham, Pickens Co.
Mack McCluskey, Mars Hill Bible
AISA
BACK
Cephus Cleveland, Macon-East
Jarvis Dancy, Bessemer Academy
Tyreshon Freeman, Autauga Academy
LINEMAN
Reid Compton, Crenshaw Christian
L.T. Overton, Bessemer Academy
Eli Richey, Southern Academy