Reeltown’s Eric Shaw (6) was named a finalist for the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 2A Lineman of the Year after leading the Rebels with 125 tackles this season.

All season long, Eric Shaw was a standout on both sides of the ball for Reeltown’s football team. So it wasn’t a huge surprise when the South Carolina commit was named a finalist for the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 2A Lineman of the Year.

Defensively, Shaw was the leader for a Rebel defense that allowed just 16.1 points per game and posted three shutouts, including one in the first round of the postseason. Shaw racked up 125 tackles, including 18 for a loss and three sacks. He also picked off three passes.

On the ASWA All-State First Team, Shaw was named as an athlete after his work offensively complemented what he did on the defensive side of the ball. Shaw had 26 catches for 458 yards and four touchdowns, and he also scored once on the ground. He had the Rebels’ only touchdown — a kickoff return for a score — against Fyffe in the 2A state championship.

Also up for Class 2A Lineman of the Year is Luverne’s Arian Gregory and Fyffe’s Caleb Lyles. 

Gregory is the reigning lineman of the year and finished this season with 105 tackles, including 16 for a loss and two sacks. Lyles was the leader of an offensive line that helped its team average 43.1 points and 309.5 rushing yards per game.

The winners will be announced at an awards luncheon banquet Jan. 14 at the Renaissance in Montgomery.  

CLASS 7A

BACK

Dee Beckwith, Florence

Sawyer Pate, Thompson

Damien Taylor, Tuscaloosa Co.

LINEMAN

Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson

Javion Cohen, Central-Phenix City

Demouy Kennedy, Theodore

 

CLASS 6A

BACK

Kris Abrams-Draine, Spanish Fort

Trey Higgins, Oxford

Roydell Williams, Hueytown

LINEMAN

Jackson Bratton, Muscle Shoals

Khurtiss Perry, Park Crossing

Jaylen Swain, Oxford

 

CLASS 5A

BACK

Caullin Lacy, Faith Academy

Kourtlan Marsh, Mortimer Jordan

Zyquez Perryman, Pleasant Grove

LINEMAN

Rodney Groce, Pleasant Grove

Trent Howard, Briarwood

Joshua Myrick, Corner

 

CLASS 4A

BACK

Seth Brown, St. John Paul II

Jerry Burton, Priceville

Rontarius Wiggins, Jacksonville

LINEMAN

Will Breland, UMS-Wright

Chase Little, Catholic-Montgomery

Cam Riley, Hillcrest-Evergreen

 

CLASS 3A

BACK

Jackson Billings, Westminster Chr.

Jack Hayes, Piedmont

Daquan Johnson, Flomaton

LINEMAN

Deontae Lawson, Mobile Christian

Jett Smith, Walter Wellborn

Sean Smith, Piedmont

 

CLASS 2A

BACK

Kaleb Jones, Collinsville

Domonique Thomas, Ohatchee

Jalen White, Daleville

LINEMAN

Arian Gregory, Luverne

Caleb Lyles, Fyffe

Eric Shaw, Reeltown

 

CLASS 1A

BACK

Tucker Kilcrease, Brantley

Kristian Story, Lanett

Tate Warr, Millry

LINEMAN

Michael Allen Cole, Sweet Water

Jah-Marien Latham, Pickens Co.

Mack McCluskey, Mars Hill Bible

 

AISA

BACK

Cephus Cleveland, Macon-East

Jarvis Dancy, Bessemer Academy

Tyreshon Freeman, Autauga Academy

LINEMAN

Reid Compton, Crenshaw Christian

L.T. Overton, Bessemer Academy

Eli Richey, Southern Academy

 