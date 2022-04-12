Tuesday’s baseball game between Reeltown and Beulah turned from slugfest to snoozer in one-third of an inning.
The Rebels unlocked their offense in the fifth frame against the Bobcats and unveiled a two-run bomb from Gabe Bryant and seven runs worth of production, taking a 3-0 lead and making it a 10-0 game-ending run-rule at home.
Now at 3-0 in area play, Reeltown has clinched not only a berth into the AHSAA Class 3A state playoffs but the Class 3A Area 7 title and first-round home-field advantage.
“It definitely feels good to punch your ticket into the playoffs, which is something every team dreams of at the start of the season,” Reeltown coach Trey Chambers said. “That’s the goal, to get to the playoffs. We’re very fortunate for that, I’m thankful. Today we were kind of lackadaisical, but we came through there at the end.”
For as impressive as Bryant’s blast was — a moonshot to near-straightaway center field — his pitching may have been the more awe-inspiring trait on Tuesday.
Bryant pitched five no-hit innings against Beulah. He recorded 10 strikeouts.
“Gabe has just been solid for us all year, in every aspect,” Chambers said. “Like I’ve said before, we ask him to do a lot and he doesn’t shy away from the challenge. Today he was fortunate enough to be able to get on the mound and be dominant, and to throw strikes and fill it up.”
As if that weren’t enough, Bryant added three assists fielding from his pitcher spot, including two pickoffs of runners at first base.
The latter of those two pickoffs came in the top of the fifth inning, the most trouble Bryant had seen all day as the Bobcats put runners on first and third with none out, both on walks.
After catching the man at first napping, Bryant set down the next two batters via strikes and maintained the Rebels’ 3-0 lead entering the bottom of the frame.
Senior Matt Knox opened Reeltown’s offense there, getting plunked with a pitch before stealing second, advancing to third on a wild pitch and scoring on another offering that got away. Beulah switched pitchers to a soft-tossing eighth grader in the meantime.
Junior Zeb Carleton followed with a two-run single a few batters later to stretch the lead to 6-0, and though a strikeout through a second out on the board, senior Marcus Haynes reignited the rally with an RBI double.
Then Bryant’s shot over the center field wall eliminated any doubt about the result of the game. Knox returned to the plate and walked things off three batters later to end the game after five innings.
“I think our approaches changed [in the fifth inning],” Chambers said. “We talk about approach all the time, as a hitter you have to have an approach at the plate, you have to go up there with a plan. I think in those first couple innings, our plan was just not a plan. We gave away at-bats.”
Beulah and Reeltown matchup again Thursday, this time at Beulah High School. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.