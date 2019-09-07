The Reeltown Rebels came out on fire, forcing a three and out on defense and scoring a 79-yard touchdown run from Cameron Faison on the first play on offense during a high-scoring affair against the Fayetteville Wolves.
The Rebels wiped out the Wolves, 63-14, Friday night to start Class 2A Region 4.
“Our guys came out fast and played hard and that’s what we emphasized early,” coach Matt Johnson said. “They were stacking to Eric Shaw’s side heavily and we exploited that.”
The Rebels (3-0, 1-0) forced another three and out on defense and a bad snap on the punt gave the Rebels great field position. The very next play Iverson Hooks three a 25-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Rasheed Wilson after some shifty scrambling.
The next drive for Fayetteville (2-1, 0-1) had the same result as the last, a three and out followed by a fumbled snap on the punt which left Reeltown in great field position again and just two plays later Hooks was added a 27-yard rushing touchdown to his fantastic night.
“I’m proud of our guys for coming out and playing hard right off the first whistle; I feel like we didn’t do that last week,” Johnson said. “We felt Dadeville out the first half (in Week 1) and we didn’t want to be in that situation again.”
After a fair catch on the kickoff and down 21-0 with eight minutes left in the first quarter, Fayetteville knew it was in trouble and came out throwing the football on first down. The ball was thrown deep and with a prayer but was intercepted by Zantjuan Knight putting an already deflated Wolves defense back on the field.
Reeltown went 60 yards in two plays but fumbled the ball when Hooks called his own number on a quarterback draw and reached for the goal line — the only blemish for the Rebels’ first team all night.
The Rebel defense came to play as it forced another punt. On this drive Johnson decided to test out his sophomore quarterback’s arm, throwing the ball four straight times and capping the drive off with a 10-yard touchdown run by Faison
The Wolves came out wanting to put points on the board and show some fight with three straight passes — the third being intercepted again, this time by junior Logan Lee. This led to another one-play touchdown by the Rebel offense on a 25-yard run from Faison.
Reeltown let its foot off the gas a little and let the Wolves go on a nice six-play drive that finished with a 21-yard touchdown pass.
The next Rebel drive was all Tre Tre Hughley who carried the ball all five plays and capped off the drive with a bruising touchdown from 3 yards out.
Fayetteville came out with another decent drive where the Wolves moved the ball at a decent clip before a third down fumbled snap put any hopes of a comeback to bed. Just three plays later Hooks scrambled for a 37-yard touchdown run — his second rushing and third total touchdown of the night.
Johnson put a stop the onslaught before the first half was over, letting the younger players get reps against the frustrated Wolves. In the first drive of the second half before Johnson put more of his roster on the field, Faison ran for a 30-yard touchdown and finished his night for good. Faison finished the game with six attempts for 148 yards and four touchdowns.
The Rebel second team played almost the entirety of the second half and looked good itself, giving up only one touchdown the rest of the game. Fayetteville was almost scored on a deep pass play but it was broken up by Robert Crittenden, who had the biggest hit of the night by either team.