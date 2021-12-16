Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. Benjamin Russell head coach Aubrey Blackwell at the football game between Benjamin Russell and Stanhope Elmore on Friday, Sept. 4, 2021. Stanhope Elmore won the game 42-20.
The AHSAA announced its regional alignments for the next two school years for high school sports Tuesday. One school covered by The Outlook changed classifications while the other four will have new teams to compete against for playoff berths in their respective regions for football and areas for volleyball.
After spending two seasons at Class 3A, Reeltown will return to Class 2A for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 sports calendars as part of AHSAA Class 2A, Region 3 on the football field. It’s joined in this region by fellow local outfit Horseshoe Bend, alongside Barbour County, Goshen, Highland Home, Lafayette, Lanett and Luverne.
Benjamin Russell remains in Class 6A, Region 3. It will have new schools to jostle with, however, as Wetumpka and Stanhope Elmore are replaced with Briarwood Christian and Homewood to go alongside Calera, Chilton County, Helena and Pelham.
Dadeville is also still designated as Class 3A, Region 4, but Beulah and Childersburg will be the only two teams that remain in its region from this past season. Randolph County, Saks, Walter Wellborn and Weaver all join them.
Class 2A, Region 4 will be home to Central Coosa along with B.B. Comer, Fayetteville, Isabella, Ranburne, Thorsby, Vincent and Woodland.
There are new area assignments for teams in volleyball as well. Benjamin Russell will now contend with Calera and Chilton County rather than Stanhope Elmore and Wetumpka.
Reeltown joins Horseshoe Bend in an area that also features Lannett and Lafayette. Dadeville is placed in Class 3A, Area 6 alongside Alabama Christian, Beulah and Prattville Christian.
Central Coosa will compete against B.B. Comer, Fayetteville, Isabella and Thorsby.