Reeltown’s volleyball team has redeemed itself after a rough weekend tournament. After going 0-4 this past weekend, the Rebels earned a 4-1 win in Tuesday’s tri-match over B.B. Comer and Fayetteville.
The Rebels (6-5, 1-1) had a quick turnaround and were much more prepared Tuesday, hitting on all cylinders from serving to receiving to spiking the ball — the Rebels were doing it all.
“It felt smooth,” Reeltown coach Kelli Hilyer said. “We were much more relaxed as a group. We were talking and had a competitive edge about us. When we made a mistake, we didn’t dwell on it; we moved on, using the mistakes and losses as a learning experience. Everything was just clicking for us.”
A theme for Hilyer this season has been confidence for the Rebels. The Rebels have been up and down throughout the season as their record indicates; but according to Hilyer, she saw something Tuesday that makes her believe the Rebels are turning that corner.
“It felt like we were more focused and confident,” Hilyer said. “There was a stretch where we didn’t play well and we fought back. Our confidence keeps building with each game we play.”
According to Hilyer, the usual suspects for the Rebels stepped up for the Rebels and played with a swagger and confidence Hilyer has been looking for all year.
“Bentley Baker was good in both matches as an outside hitter,” Hilyer said. “Our libero, Kenzie Hornsby, played well — as she always does. Cameron Tubbs and Bella Studdard did a great job setting others up as well as serving the ball. Normally Tubbs and Studdard are used as specialists, but played all the way around (Tuesday) night. I was very proud of their effort.”
The Rebels are looking to carry the momentum of Tuesday into their game with Beulah. Last time the Rebels played the Bobcats it was a 3-0 sweep in favor of Beulah; however, the game was closer than it appears and according to Hilyer, the Rebels have a real chance to flip the script on the Bobcats.
“Last time we played we had a confidence issue,” Hilyer said. “I think we have turned that corner and have a good chance to win.”
The match between Reeltown and Beulah has been postponed from today until Tuesday due to inclement weather from Tropical Storm Sally.