The Rebels are preparing for the 2021 season as they begin the AHSAA throwing period with a sense of unfinished business still on their minds.
Many other schools in the Tallapoosa County area and across the state have started to prepare for the season and coach Trey Chambers said there is excitement in the air given the extraordinary circumstances recently for sports.
“I am mostly excited for our guys to have a chance to compete, given the circumstances we are all facing,” Chambers said.
Fresh on the minds of Reeltown coaches and athletes entering the 2021 campaign is the sudden end of the 2020 season. But everyone faced the same problem in 2020, Chambers said, and the focus is on 2021.
The Rebels have to find some answers in the form of talent and leadership after Logan Hunt and Cade Wood both graduated in 2020. Replacing that will not be an easy task.
“That's what we will miss the most from them,” Chambers said. “Cade Wood had a great year on the mound for us and Logan Hunt had a great year defensively and at the plate for us.”
Reeltown will have some answers on the table though as the season approaches. With the gaps left behind by Wood and Hunt, the Rebels could see two more seniors rise to the occasion as leaders in 2021.
“Fortunately, everyone else returns and we hope to see improvements this season,” Chambers said. “Again we will rely on our two seniors this year, Will Brooks and Logan Lee, as well as junior Gabe Bryant. The great thing is, we have numerous guys like Parker Hardin, Matt Knox, Zeb Carleton and a few others who have had great offseasons and look to make a great impact this season.”
On the pitching front, no one has yet been announced for the mound, but having an early throwing period with the pitchers and catchers allows them to get on the same page early.
“I think our game is going to be all about how well we defend and how well we pitch,” Chambers said. “So, getting them in the right mindset during this time is key.”
Team chemistry is more prone to being developed over this period as well.
Perspective for the upcoming season changes for every athlete and coach expecting to take the field, but the Rebels understand that it’s go time according to Chambers.
The question of how the pandemic might affect the season is still casting a shadow, but Chambers said he has great hope for the season to be played.
“Simply because programs have worked so hard to prepare,” Chambers said. “Last year, baseball took a great hit. We lost experience, we lost time, we lost reps. That will have a great impact for this season and possibly seasons to come.
“The pandemic is a very serious matter and should be taken as such,” he continued. “With the guidelines in place for safety and protection, we hope to play a safe season this year.”
Even with the guidelines in place, there is going to be difficulty to overcome. The Reeltown coaching staff works to stress the importance of understanding things won’t be easy in 2021.
“Nothing that is successful comes easy,” Chambers said. “Our boys understand that and work hard each and every day to take the field with great intent to do their jobs to the best of their ability.”
Momentum will come into question throughout the season as well. Baseball is all about momentum – more so for the players over the program. But the Rebels staff knows that it will take focus in the areas they can control.
“I think it takes understanding every day is a privilege to play or practice,” Chambers said. “If we don't take days for granted and control what we can control - we will be in a position to be successful regardless of the unforeseen circumstances.”