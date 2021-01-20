Reeltown baseball unveiled their 2021 schedule with the hopes of facing quality opponents ahead of area play.
Rebels head coach Trey Chambers released his schedule for the season which features Holtville as the home opener before facing the Bulldogs at their home two days later. Area play begins March 23rd against Beulah on the road before the program hosts the Bobcats for a double-header at home on March 25.
Chambers says that the schedule was built this way to help indicate the team he has.
“It's important to learn the identity of your team before area play,” Chambers said. “Facing quality opponents day in and day out helps you figure out those things and helps you to learn, grow and adjust accordingly.”
Reeltown’s complete schedule can be found below.
Reeltown Baseball Schedule 2021
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|Home/Away
|2/11/21
|Thursday
|4:30pm
|Holtville
|ReeItown,AL
|Home
|2/13/21
|Saturday
|12pm
|Holtville
|Holtville,AL
|Away
|2/16/21
|Tuesday
|4pm
|Lamp
|Montgomery,AL
|Away
|2/18/21
|Thursday
|4:30pm
|ACA
|Montgomery,AL
|Away
|2/23/21
|Tuesday
|4:30pm
|Elmore County
|Eclectic, AL
|Away
|2/25/21
|Thursday
|5:00pm
|Jeff Davis
|ReeItown,AL
|Home
|2/27/21
|Saturday
|12pm
|Lamp
|ReeItown,AL
|Home
|3/2/21
|Tuesday
|4:00pm
|Vincent
|Vincent, AL
|Away
|3/5/21
|Friday
|5:00pm DH
|Wadley
|Wadley, AL
|Away
|3/13/21
|Saturday
|12:00pm
|TBA DH
|ReeItown,AL
|Home
|3/16/21
|Tuesday
|4:30pm
|B.B.Comer
|ReeItown,AL
|Home
|3/19/21
|Friday
|4:30pm DH
|Catholic
|Montgomery,AL
|Away
|3/23/21
|Tuesday
|4:00pm
|Beulah*
|Beulah,AL
|Away
|3/25/21
|Tuesday
|4:00pm DH
|Beulah*
|ReeItown,AL
|Home
|3/30/21
|Tuesday
|4:00pm
|Dadeville*
|ReeItown,AL
|Home
|4/2/21
|Thursday
|4:00pm DH
|Dadeville*
|Dadeville, AL
|Away
|4/6/21
|Tuesday
|4:00 PM
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|4/9/21
|Friday
|4:00pm
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|4/12/21
|Monday
|4:30pm
|Elmore County
|Reetown,AL
|Home
|04/16-19/21
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA