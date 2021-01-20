ReeltownBaseballSchedule.jpg
File Photo / Tallapoosa Publishers Reeltown High is looking forward to facing quality opponents ahead of area play this season.

Reeltown baseball unveiled their 2021 schedule with the hopes of facing quality opponents ahead of area play.

Rebels head coach Trey Chambers released his schedule for the season which features Holtville as the home opener before facing the Bulldogs at their home two days later. Area play begins March 23rd against Beulah on the road before the program hosts the Bobcats for a double-header at home on March 25.

Chambers says that the schedule was built this way to help indicate the team he has.

“It's important to learn the identity of your team before area play,” Chambers said. “Facing quality opponents day in and day out helps you figure out those things and helps you to learn, grow and adjust accordingly.”

Reeltown’s complete schedule can be found below.

Reeltown Baseball Schedule 2021

Date Day Time Opponent Location Home/Away
2/11/21 Thursday 4:30pm Holtville ReeItown,AL Home
2/13/21 Saturday 12pm Holtville Holtville,AL Away
2/16/21 Tuesday 4pm Lamp Montgomery,AL Away
2/18/21 Thursday 4:30pm ACA Montgomery,AL Away
2/23/21 Tuesday 4:30pm Elmore County Eclectic, AL Away
2/25/21 Thursday 5:00pm Jeff Davis ReeItown,AL Home
2/27/21 Saturday 12pm Lamp ReeItown,AL Home
3/2/21 Tuesday 4:00pm Vincent Vincent, AL Away
3/5/21 Friday 5:00pm DH Wadley Wadley, AL Away
3/13/21 Saturday 12:00pm TBA DH ReeItown,AL Home
3/16/21 Tuesday 4:30pm B.B.Comer ReeItown,AL Home
3/19/21 Friday 4:30pm DH Catholic Montgomery,AL Away
3/23/21 Tuesday 4:00pm Beulah* Beulah,AL Away
3/25/21 Tuesday 4:00pm DH Beulah* ReeItown,AL Home
3/30/21 Tuesday 4:00pm Dadeville* ReeItown,AL Home
4/2/21 Thursday 4:00pm DH Dadeville* Dadeville, AL Away
4/6/21 Tuesday 4:00 PM TBA TBA TBA
4/9/21 Friday 4:00pm TBA TBA TBA
4/12/21 Monday 4:30pm Elmore County Reetown,AL Home
04/16-19/21 TBA TBA TBA

