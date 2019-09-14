With some tough opponents coming down the pike, Reeltown’s football team knew it still has a lot to work on.
It also knew it could run the ball down Horseshoe Bend’s throat and take over Friday night’s Class 2A Region 4 game in a hurry. But instead of doing that, the Rebels wanted to stick with their game plan and work out some of their kinks.
Although the onslaught started slow, once Reeltown decided it was going to dominated, it did exactly that. The Rebels walked away with a 40-0 victory.
“There are some things that we gotta work on,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “Our drop back passing game when we can stay in the pocket, we wanted to work on that (Friday night). (Horseshoe Bend) did a great job. They were bringing more people than we could block, but we wanted to stick with the plan and work on it because we’re not going to be able to run the ball inside every single time against (other) teams.”
And the Generals (0-4, 0-2) made some fantastic defensive plays that clearly frustrated the Rebels.
Two times in a row early in the second quarter, Reeltown quarterback Iverson Hooks dropped back to pass. But all he was met with was a ton of Generals, and he had to try to scramble. But unlike against some other opponents, Horseshoe Bend just kept coming. Levi Hadaway and Lupe Mancillas had back-to-back sacks that pushed the Rebels (4-0, 2-0) back 25 yards into a fourth-and-34 situation.
Horseshoe Bend’s Cole Johnson also made a heads up interception on the Rebels’ first offensive drive that negated some momentum Reeltown had gained. It had just previously scored what looked like a 63-yard touchdown by Cameron Faison that was called back due to a block in the back.
“I thought the defense played well and we swarmed to the ball,” HBS coach Jeremy Phillips said. “That’s how you contain speed is by fitting right and I thought in the first half we did a really good job of that minus a couple plays. Going into the half, it should’ve been 14-0 but we let them bust a long one right there. It’s part of ball.”
To end the second quarter and begin the third is when Reeltown really put things away. Scooter Brooks broke a couple tackles on his way to a 37-yard touchdown run on the final play of the first half. Then on the third play of the third quarter, Faison rolled around the right side, found too much pressure so turned back the other way and eventually found paydirt for a 25-yard score.
On Horseshoe Bend’s first play of the second half, it coughed up the ball with a fumble that was recovered by Jay Corbitt. And the Rebels made them pay when Hooks found Marcus Haynes for a 51-yard pass that set up Tre Tre Hughley for a 3-yard score on the next play.
“Turnovers hadn’t been a problem, but we had four (Friday),” Phillips said. “We’ve had less than one a game and we’ve been generating more than we’ve had. But when you’re playing a good ball team, you can’t turn the ball over and allow big plays and that’s what we did (Friday night). So we got the outcome that we got.”
Horseshoe Bend was also frustrated all night on offense. The Generals couldn’t get anything going up the middle and they threw two picks, including one Faison took to the house for a 70-yard score. HBS finished with just 58 rushing yards and didn’t have a single pass completion.
“I was really proud of our defense,” Johnson said. “What they do offensively is tough. They came out doing some different stuff. Hats off to coach Phillips; he’s doing a great job. They came out in an old triple option, flex bone offense. It was stuff we hadn’t seen on film, so hats off to our kids for being able to adjust on the fly,
“If you can’t get a goose egg, it doesn’t matter who you play; you’re doing a good job.”