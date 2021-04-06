It was a hot start for Reeltown’s softball program following a week out of action due to weather, but as they cooled down, the Rebels had to charge back for the 8-4 victory.
Reeltown was on the road to Wadley but struck first in the top of the first inning.
Bentley Baker coaxed a walk after the first 10-pitches of the game. Rinaysha Brown found a way to bring Baker in with a home run, firing the first shots of the night.
Wadley got on the board via a hit batter while the bases were loaded but couldn’t bring home any others. Reeltown held a 2-1 lead until Wadley found a way to take the lead back.
Against Bella Studdard in the circle, it was a two-out rally that led to the Rebels falling into trouble.
Studdard had a runner on second and Wadley doubled to bring the tying run home. Loading the bases up on back-to-back walks led to another run scoring on a walk, giving Wadley the lead.
But Studdard pitched her way out of the inning, forcing the final batter of the second to go down via punchout.
Reeltown scored on a passed ball in the third inning to tie the game back up at 3-3. Cameron Tubbs kicked off the next inning for the Rebels. A first-pitch single led to Yonna Kimble’s single. A two-out error scored the go-ahead run and Studdard doubled to center to bring home two more runs.
Reeltown gave up another run in the fourth inning on an error but the late scores helped preserve the lead and the win as the Rebels carried on with an 8-4 victory.
Studdard went 2-for-3 at the plate with 2RBIs while Brown was 2-for-4 with 3Rs and 2RBIs.
Although four runs scored in the game against Studdard, only three were earned and she gave up just three hits while striking out seven in four innings of work.