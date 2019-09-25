Whatever momentum Reeltown volleyball had in its match with Dadeville on Tuesday was lost when the Rebels gave up a 9-6 start for a 25-20 loss in the fourth set.
The Rebels kept their composure and regained their footing just in time.
Reeltown knocked off pesky Dadeville, 15-8, in an intense five-set rivalry showdown at home.
The match involved three different line judges calling shots on Dadeville’s side and the replay of a point which drew the ire of the fans in the warm and cozy gymnasium.
The Rebels (10-8) took advantage of a point replayed at 1-1 in the fifth set after questions about whether one of Reeltown’s players grabbed the net on an attempted attack.
Reeltown ended the match on a 14-7 run.
“I was very pleased with the way we fought back and didn’t let the outside things get the best of us,” Reeltown coach Kelli Hilyer said. “We served a lot better than we did against them Saturday and it paid off. This was a great test for us.”
Taniya Haynes led the Rebels with 14 kills and four aces. Laney Futral added seven kills and Eryn Wells added six. Kiley Bowens had 34 digs.
Reeltown took a 2-1 lead in the match after dropping the first set 25-15. The Rebels won the second set, 25-12, and won a back-and-forth third set, 25-21.
“We started doing things better than in the first two sets,” Haynes said. “We started communicating better and played harder. We have to play much better than we did (Tuesday), but we got the win.”
Dadeville (2-8) lost to Reeltown on Saturday but also served better in the rematch.
Layla Grace had 11 kills and three aces. D’Aja Caldwell had eight kills and Ka’Niyah Wilkerson added six to go along with 22 digs.
The Tigers used a 4-0 run to cut Reeltown’s lead to 10-6 to make the finish interesting but came up short.
“These girls rise to the occasion when we get down,” Tigers coach Jenni Roy said. “We kept scrambling for every ball and we really went for everything. I’m very proud of them.”
Reeltown will face Central Coosa while Dadeville draws Horseshoe Bend on Thursday. Both are key areas matches for both.
There’s just less than a month left before area tournaments begin on the road to Birmingham for the state volleyball championships.
“They’ve got a really good middle hitter, so we’ve got to be ready,” Haynes said. “We didn’t get down on ourselves (Tuesday), and that was big for us.”