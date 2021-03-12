The Rebels went nearly 30 days before they could celebrate another victory but with a 15-4 victory over B.B. Comer, it was the third win of the young season for Reeltown.
The Rebels started the game scoring the first run on a Bella Studdard RBI single but the offense went a bit stagnant until the third inning. Coaxing walks, the Rebels loaded the bases with only two swings on 15 pitches. Studdard’s bat came into play once again with the bases loaded as a two-RBI double put the Rebels further ahead. Kenzie Hornsby singled to drive in another run and an error at short by B.B. Comer put the Rebels up 5-0.
Ashley Flurry singled right after for the Rebels’ sixth run, a ground out by Lauren Mask led to Reeltown’s seventh run scored and Rinaysha Brown was credited with an inside the park home run to left to plate two more runs.
B.B. Comer scored a run in the bottom of the third inning but gave up two more to the Rebels who enjoyed an 11-1 lead. The Rebels’ lead wasn’t in danger but the program gave up three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning but managed to get them back in the fifth inning for the 15-4 victory.
Reeltown as a program recorded 10 hits but committed five errors.
Studdard led the Rebels going 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and scored two runs. Brown also had three RBIs for Reeltown.