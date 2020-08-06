Reeltown was ranked No. 9 in Class 3A in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association Preseason Rankings.
The Rebels finished as the state runner up in Class 2A and despite losing a bulk of their production and moving up a classification, voters still pegged them as a contender for this season.
“What it does do is gives our kids and our program the attention it deserves,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “It is good to see because of how hard the kids have worked and it speaks to the mark the kids left last season. To get that attention after losing that many key components and moving up, it’s a little bit of extra motivation for the guys. Although, that’s not where we want to finish; we’re striving to be at the very top at the end of the year.”